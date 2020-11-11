Phototherapy Equipment Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Phototherapy Equipment industry growth. Phototherapy Equipment market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Phototherapy Equipment industry.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Phototherapy Equipment market is the definitive study of the global Phototherapy Equipment industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Phototherapy Equipment industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Phototherapy Equipment Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

GE Healthcare

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Atom Medical Corporation

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The Daavlin Company

National Biological Corporation

Solarc Systems

,. By Product Type:

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) Phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) Phototherapy

Others By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics