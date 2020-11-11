Acoustic Microscope Market 2020| Global SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Trends By 2023

Market Synopsis

The growing need for acoustic microscopes for effective analysis and observation of micro-environment to obtain high degree of accurate and reliable data to gain a better understanding of the unseen world can impel the global acoustic microscope market at about 9% CAGR during the evaluation period (2017 to 2023). The acoustic microscope market 2020 is expected to generate substantial revenue due to increased traction, as the curiosity to explore different specimen intensifies. The surge in demand for nanotechnology and micro technology in the research and development field is creating numerous growth scope for the global acoustic microscope market. The wide range of application of acoustic microscope in the field of microelectronics and medicine are only adding momentum to the market. In addition, governments, across the globe, are observed to fund and invest in research and developmental undertakings, alongside advancements in the microscope technology are also expected to impel the expansion of the worldwide acoustic microscope market. MRFR analysis suggests that by 2023, the worldwide acoustic microscope market can exceed a valuation of USD 1 billion. On the downside, the acoustics microscope market can encounter limitations, such as high investment price. Other challenges, such as lack of skilled personnel and high expenditure in conducting training sessions can also retard market expansion.

Segmental Outline

Method, type, and application are parameters based on which the acoustic microscope market’s segmental study is conducted.

By method, the market segments are infrared imaging, X-ray radiography, and non-destructive testing.

The type-based segments of the market are confocal acoustic microscope (CSAM), Scanning acoustic microscope (SAM), and C-mode scanning acoustic microscope. The scanning acoustic microscope (SAM) segment is expected to win high profits for the global acoustic microscope market. SAM captures opaque objects images and can accurately detect internal defects of objects. Then they use transducer to receive signals that enables fault detections. Increase in SAM applications across sectors are expected to bolster market growth.

The application-based segments of the market are semiconductor, automotive, medical, aerospace, life-science industry, and industrial among others. In the medicine field, an acoustic microscope is used in examining arterial problems, lymph nodes, and cell structures, especially those that require magnification of nano-level cells is expected to create opportunities for the market to capitalize. In microelectronic industry, an acoustic microscope is deployed to sort defective products in production procedure, compound under-filled voids, and delamination detection. In the semiconductor industry, an acoustic microscope is used to detect the integrated circuits (IC) quality. Thus, the high demand for acoustic microscope across semiconductor and medical industries is likely to drive the growth of Acoustic Microscopy Market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The North America acoustic microscope market is likely to stay ahead of the global market growth curve. It is due to the increase in investment and funds by governments in the region in research and development undertakings that extensively deploy acoustic microscopes. In addition, developments in the medical field can support the expansion of the North America acoustics microscope market. In the Asia Pacific, the hike in the sale volume of acoustic microscope is likely to favor the acoustic microscope market. Alongside, the rapid expansion of semiconductor and consumer electronics industries in the region can promote the acoustic microscope market growth through the assessment period.

Key players

MRFR’s prominent acoustic microscope market players are; Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher Corporation (UK), Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan), FEI Co. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Bruker Optics Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Leica Microsystems (Germany), and others

