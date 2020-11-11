Fiber to the Premises Market 2020|Global Leading Players, Business Development and Forecast 2022

Market Overview

As per the latest report published by Marker Research Future (MRFR), the global fiber to the premise market is predicted to reach a significant market value at a substantial CAGR of the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The driving factors that contribute towards the growth of fiber to the premise market are the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the increased shift towards live and on-demand video streaming, and growing development in the field of the public sector, e-health solutions, smart grids, and e-governance systems. The market is expected to be driven by rising entertainment options, the growing innovation taking place in Artificial intelligence technology and IoT devices, developing online learning options, and smart premise automation. Fiber to the premise is already a reality for millions based in Japan, the United States, and some other countries. The growing commercialization online and expected web jam in the near future, make the usage of this technology essential.

Fiber to the premise is expected to bring unprecedented high internet speeds to homes in the next decade. Fiber to the premise technology connects residences to a central point using fiber cables. The fiber to the premise technology is also known as Fiber to home technology and is efficient in delivering speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

On the other hand, there are also influential factors that hinder the growth of fiber to the premise market. These include higher capital investment in adopting fiber to the premise and higher cost for internet service providers (ISPs) to migrate from the current network infrastructure.

Segmental Analysis

The global fiber to the premise market is segmented on the basis of the type, vertical, and end-users.

The segmentation of the fiber to the premise market, based on end-users, is personal, and commercial (large enterprises, SMEs).

The segmentation of the market is also done on the basis type, into gigabit PON (GPON), broadband PON (BPON), and ethernet PON (EPON).

FTTP Market segmentation by verticals has been done into aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, transportation, government,industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global fiber to the premises (FTTP) market is analyzed for North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (Row).

The Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the fiber to the premises market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the fiber to the premise market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Asia-Pacific region is backed up by advancements in emerging economies like South Korea, China, India, and others. South Korea and China are among the countries with faster internet speeds and are eagerly deploying fiber to the premise.

Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North American region in fiber to premise adoption. Presently, North America experiences improved internet connectivity and higher internet speeds. Owing to the high cost of shifting from traditional network infrastructure, end-users in North America are, to some extent, slow in adopting fiber to the premise. On the other hand, augmented spending by the government on the network infrastructure is one of the factors helping the growth of fiber to the premise market.

Key Players

The major market players in the Fiber to the Premises market are Cellular South Inc. (US), 3M (US), Cincinnati Bell (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Cox Communications (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the US), AT&T Inc. (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), among others, are profiled in MRFR report and are at the vanguard of the competitive dynamics of the global fiber to the premises market over the review period. The market players are expected to invest heavily in incorporating latest technological advancements into their provided services.

