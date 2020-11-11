Transparent Conductive Film for Display Market 2020| Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Regional Study to 2023

A transparent conductive film is an electricity conducting device manufactured in photovoltaic and touch-screen modules and is widely used in a vast array of consumer electronics. The material’s high conductivity helps gadgets conduct more electricity and gain more power, hence, causing latent demand for transparent conductive film for displays in the electronics industry. Further, a rise in the use of organic light-emitting diodes technology in lighting is likely to influence significant demand for transparent conductive films.

One of the primary factors driving lucrative growth to the transparent conductive films for display market is an increased demand for touch-enabled devices. Phenomenal advancement seen in the display technology is primarily supported with the transparent conductive film for displays, further pushing the market growth. The recent MRFR report projects that the transparent conductive film for display market is likely to garner a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast timeline. Such growth can also be attributed to a rise in the disposable income of consumers and increasing demand for luxury goods and consumer electronics.

Segmental Analysis

The transparent conductive film for display market is segmented on the basis of material, device, and end-users. By material, the transparent conductive film for display is segmented into metal mesh, carbon nanotubes, ITO on PET, ITO on glass, and silver nanowires. Fluctuating price and limited geographical availability of indium have led to a growing need for non-ITO based transparent conductive film for displays. Conductive nanoparticles, and other doped metal oxide and conductive polymers are estimated to replace ITO based transparent films.

By device, the market is segmented into LCDs, wearable devices, smartphones, notebooks, and tablets. The smartphone segment is estimated to garner the highest market share for transparent conductive films during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the transparent conductive film for display market is segmented into automotive & aerospace, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, enterprise & industrial applications, and consumer electronics.

Regional Analysis

Transparent Conductive Film for Display Market Size has been regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific (APAC) and North America are estimated to pose as significant markets for transparent conductive film for display. North America dominated the transparent conductive film for display market by holding the largest share in 2016, followed by Europe. In the Asia Pacific, Japan is deemed to be a key consumer for transparent conductive film for displays. Japan boasts the presence of some of the prominent players in the consumer electronics industry. Hence, a rise in the demand for consumer electronics with a touch-based UI is driving significant demand for transparent conductive film for display in the country. Further, due to a rising number of startups and small enterprises in the Asia Pacific, the production and consumption of transparent conductive coating in various applications such as photovoltaic, OLED, consumer electronics, as well as, EMI shielding, and the antistatic coating is witnessing propelled growth with the establishment of new manufacturing facilities.

Competitive Analysis

The transparent conductive film for display market appears to be highly fragmented and complex in nature. The presence of numerous high-end players in the international, as well as, regional market is creating a highly competitive environment.

Some of the prominent players, as profiled by Market Research Future in their latest report on transparent conductive film for display market include Canatu Oy (Finland), TDK Corporation (Japan), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), C3Nano (U.S.), Gunze Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dontech Inc. (U.S.), Blue Nano Inc. (U.S.), and Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan).

