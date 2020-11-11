Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market is expected to reach $1,098.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 20.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Elepho Inc., Evenflo Company, Inc., Flexpoint, Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sense A Life, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Baby Alert International, MAYSER GMBH & CO. KG, and Kars4Kids.

The demand for highly safe and secure vehicles is some of the major factor propelling the growth of the market. However, the low penetration of the system in vehicles is hindering the growth of the market.

An automotive rear occupant alert system is considered to recognize and notify the driver about the occurrence of a passenger or child sitting within the vehicle on the rear seat while the doors of the vehicle are locked during parking. This type of alert system has been included to decrease the chances of fatalities or heat strokes suffered by passengers or children who have been locked unintentionally inside the vehicle while parking.

Based on the sensor type, the ultrasonic sensors segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as this sensor notices movement and senses the occurrence of a passenger or child on the rear seat of the vehicle.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as huge population, increasing purchasing power, rising wages, and increased standard of living, along with rising concerns regarding safe and secure vehicles are driving the automotive rear occupant alert system market in this region.

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Sensor Types Covered:

• Pressure Sensors

• Ultrasonic Sensors

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

