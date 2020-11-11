VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size, Statistics, Insights and Outlook 2020-2026| Top Leaders – | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric

“

The report titled Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi, Hitach, Danfoss, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inovance, Hiconics, INVT, Slanvert, EURA Drives

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Voltage (0-690V)

Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)



Market Segmentation by Application: Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Elevators

Extruders

Others



The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Overview

1.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Overview

1.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Voltage (0-690V)

1.2.2 Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

1.2.3 High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

1.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

4.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pumps

4.1.2 Fans

4.1.3 Compressors

4.1.4 Conveyors

4.1.5 Elevators

4.1.6 Extruders

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

4.5.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) by Application

5 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Schneider Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

10.4 Emerson Electric

10.4.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Emerson Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Emerson Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

10.5 Yaskawa Electric

10.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Yaskawa Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yaskawa Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.5.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments

10.6 Mitsubishi

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

10.7 Hitach

10.7.1 Hitach Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitach Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hitach VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitach VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitach Recent Developments

10.8 Danfoss

10.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.8.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Danfoss VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Danfoss VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.8.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

10.9 Toshiba

10.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Toshiba VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Toshiba VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.9.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.10 Fuji Electric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fuji Electric VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

10.11 Rockwell Automation

10.11.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rockwell Automation Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Rockwell Automation VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rockwell Automation VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.11.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

10.12 Inovance

10.12.1 Inovance Corporation Information

10.12.2 Inovance Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Inovance VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Inovance VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.12.5 Inovance Recent Developments

10.13 Hiconics

10.13.1 Hiconics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hiconics Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Hiconics VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hiconics VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.13.5 Hiconics Recent Developments

10.14 INVT

10.14.1 INVT Corporation Information

10.14.2 INVT Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 INVT VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 INVT VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.14.5 INVT Recent Developments

10.15 Slanvert

10.15.1 Slanvert Corporation Information

10.15.2 Slanvert Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Slanvert VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Slanvert VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.15.5 Slanvert Recent Developments

10.16 EURA Drives

10.16.1 EURA Drives Corporation Information

10.16.2 EURA Drives Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 EURA Drives VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 EURA Drives VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Products Offered

10.16.5 EURA Drives Recent Developments

11 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Industry Trends

11.4.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Drivers

11.4.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

