Co-bots Market [2020-2026] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC

The report titled Global Co-bots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Co-bots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Co-bots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Co-bots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Co-bots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Co-bots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Co-bots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Co-bots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Co-bots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Co-bots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Co-bots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Co-bots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 5kg

5-10 kg

Above 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others



The Co-bots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Co-bots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Co-bots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Co-bots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Co-bots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Co-bots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Co-bots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Co-bots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Co-bots Market Overview

1.1 Co-bots Product Overview

1.2 Co-bots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 5kg

1.2.2 5-10 kg

1.2.3 Above 10kg

1.3 Global Co-bots Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Co-bots Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Co-bots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Co-bots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Co-bots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Co-bots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Co-bots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Co-bots Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Co-bots Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Co-bots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Co-bots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Co-bots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Co-bots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Co-bots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Co-bots Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Co-bots Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Co-bots Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Co-bots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Co-bots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Co-bots Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Co-bots Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Co-bots as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Co-bots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Co-bots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Co-bots by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Co-bots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Co-bots Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Co-bots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Co-bots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Co-bots Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Co-bots Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Co-bots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Co-bots by Application

4.1 Co-bots Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 Metal and Machining

4.1.4 Plastic and Polymers

4.1.5 Food and Beverages

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Co-bots Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Co-bots Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Co-bots Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Co-bots Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Co-bots by Application

4.5.2 Europe Co-bots by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Co-bots by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Co-bots by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Co-bots by Application

5 North America Co-bots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Co-bots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Co-bots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Co-bots Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Co-bots Business

10.1 Universal Robots

10.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

10.1.2 Universal Robots Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Universal Robots Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Universal Robots Co-bots Products Offered

10.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Developments

10.2 Techman Robot

10.2.1 Techman Robot Corporation Information

10.2.2 Techman Robot Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Techman Robot Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Universal Robots Co-bots Products Offered

10.2.5 Techman Robot Recent Developments

10.3 FANUC

10.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FANUC Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 FANUC Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 FANUC Co-bots Products Offered

10.3.5 FANUC Recent Developments

10.4 KUKA

10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.4.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 KUKA Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KUKA Co-bots Products Offered

10.4.5 KUKA Recent Developments

10.5 Doosan Robotics

10.5.1 Doosan Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Doosan Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Doosan Robotics Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Doosan Robotics Co-bots Products Offered

10.5.5 Doosan Robotics Recent Developments

10.6 AUBO Robotics

10.6.1 AUBO Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 AUBO Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 AUBO Robotics Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AUBO Robotics Co-bots Products Offered

10.6.5 AUBO Robotics Recent Developments

10.7 ABB

10.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.7.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 ABB Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ABB Co-bots Products Offered

10.7.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.8 YASKAWA

10.8.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

10.8.2 YASKAWA Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 YASKAWA Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 YASKAWA Co-bots Products Offered

10.8.5 YASKAWA Recent Developments

10.9 Precise Automation

10.9.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Precise Automation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Precise Automation Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Precise Automation Co-bots Products Offered

10.9.5 Precise Automation Recent Developments

10.10 Automata

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Co-bots Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Automata Co-bots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Automata Recent Developments

10.11 Productive Robotics

10.11.1 Productive Robotics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Productive Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Productive Robotics Co-bots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Productive Robotics Co-bots Products Offered

10.11.5 Productive Robotics Recent Developments

11 Co-bots Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Co-bots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Co-bots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Co-bots Industry Trends

11.4.2 Co-bots Market Drivers

11.4.3 Co-bots Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

