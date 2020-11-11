MTK LIVE Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Macaulay McGowan: Date, Full Fight Time, Boxing TV Channel 2020

Kulakhmet vs. McGowan: Live stream, start time, betting odds, how to watch boxing on ESPN+.It’s time for some Tuesday afternoon fights as ESPN’s boxing schedule opens up with a matinee for American viewers. Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan will be the headliner for Tuesday’s fights in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of ESPN’s expanded slate of boxing matches coming in throuhg the winter months.

Tuesday’s broadcast of the matches will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+, which does require a subscription. The match will not air on any conventional ESPN TV channels, WatchESPN or other streaming services.

McGowan vs. Kulakhmet (Main Card)

Start time: 2 p.m. EST for McGowan Kulakhmet main card

TV channel/schedule: N/A: The match will not air on TV channels and can only be streamed via ESPN+ in the U.S. You can, however, watch the fight on your TV by adding ESPN+ to your smart TV or streaming device such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

Betting odds: Only two of the bouts are listed under Bovada. In the Donovan-Camero fight, Paddy Donovan is a big favorite at -3000. Meanwhile, Jack Rafferty is listed at -700 in the Rafferty-Hill fight.

Full card of bouts

Main Card: Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Sultan Zaurbek vs. Jeff Ofori, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Jack Rafferty vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweights

Inder Bassi vs. Jack Martin, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, 4 rounds, welterweights

Paddy Donovan vs. Jumanne Camero, TBA, welterweights