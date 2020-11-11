“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Filters and Filtration Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Research Report: 3M Company (US), A.L.Filter (Israel), AAF Flanders (US), Aerospace America(US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), Airex Filter Corporation (US), AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Blueair AB (Sweden), Bruce Air Filter Company (US), Camfil Group (Sweden), Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA), Clarcor Industrial Air (US), Cummins(USA), Cummins Filtration (US), Donaldson Co.(USA), Delta Filtration (Ireland), Dust Free(r)(US), Filtration Group(US), Purafil(US), Filtration Systems Products(US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, GVS Group (Italy), Lydall(US), Koch Filter Corporation (US), Mann+Hummel Group (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark), Sogefi SpA (Italy)

Types: Mechanical Type

Electronic Type

Gas Phase Type



Applications: Household

Commercial

Industrial



The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Filters and Filtration Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mechanical Type

1.4.3 Electronic Type

1.4.4 Gas Phase Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company (US)

12.1.1 3M Company (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company (US) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Company (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Company (US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Company (US) Recent Development

12.2 A.L.Filter (Israel)

12.2.1 A.L.Filter (Israel) Corporation Information

12.2.2 A.L.Filter (Israel) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 A.L.Filter (Israel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 A.L.Filter (Israel) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 A.L.Filter (Israel) Recent Development

12.3 AAF Flanders (US)

12.3.1 AAF Flanders (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 AAF Flanders (US) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AAF Flanders (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AAF Flanders (US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 AAF Flanders (US) Recent Development

12.4 Aerospace America(US)

12.4.1 Aerospace America(US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aerospace America(US) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aerospace America(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Aerospace America(US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Aerospace America(US) Recent Development

12.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

12.5.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Recent Development

12.6 Airex Filter Corporation (US)

12.6.1 Airex Filter Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Airex Filter Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Airex Filter Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Airex Filter Corporation (US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Airex Filter Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.7 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan)

12.7.1 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

12.8 Atlas Copco (Sweden)

12.8.1 Atlas Copco (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Atlas Copco (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Atlas Copco (Sweden) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Atlas Copco (Sweden) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Atlas Copco (Sweden) Recent Development

12.9 Blueair AB (Sweden)

12.9.1 Blueair AB (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Blueair AB (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Blueair AB (Sweden) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Blueair AB (Sweden) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Blueair AB (Sweden) Recent Development

12.10 Bruce Air Filter Company (US)

12.10.1 Bruce Air Filter Company (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bruce Air Filter Company (US) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Bruce Air Filter Company (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Bruce Air Filter Company (US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Bruce Air Filter Company (US) Recent Development

12.11 3M Company (US)

12.11.1 3M Company (US) Corporation Information

12.11.2 3M Company (US) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 3M Company (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 3M Company (US) Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 3M Company (US) Recent Development

12.12 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA)

12.12.1 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA) Products Offered

12.12.5 Clarcor Air Filtration Products(USA) Recent Development

12.13 Clarcor Industrial Air (US)

12.13.1 Clarcor Industrial Air (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Clarcor Industrial Air (US) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Clarcor Industrial Air (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Clarcor Industrial Air (US) Products Offered

12.13.5 Clarcor Industrial Air (US) Recent Development

12.14 Cummins(USA)

12.14.1 Cummins(USA) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Cummins(USA) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Cummins(USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Cummins(USA) Products Offered

12.14.5 Cummins(USA) Recent Development

12.15 Cummins Filtration (US)

12.15.1 Cummins Filtration (US) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cummins Filtration (US) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Cummins Filtration (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Cummins Filtration (US) Products Offered

12.15.5 Cummins Filtration (US) Recent Development

12.16 Donaldson Co.(USA)

12.16.1 Donaldson Co.(USA) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Donaldson Co.(USA) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Donaldson Co.(USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Donaldson Co.(USA) Products Offered

12.16.5 Donaldson Co.(USA) Recent Development

12.17 Delta Filtration (Ireland)

12.17.1 Delta Filtration (Ireland) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Delta Filtration (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Delta Filtration (Ireland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Delta Filtration (Ireland) Products Offered

12.17.5 Delta Filtration (Ireland) Recent Development

12.18 Dust Free(r)(US)

12.18.1 Dust Free(r)(US) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Dust Free(r)(US) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Dust Free(r)(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Dust Free(r)(US) Products Offered

12.18.5 Dust Free(r)(US) Recent Development

12.19 Filtration Group(US)

12.19.1 Filtration Group(US) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Filtration Group(US) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Filtration Group(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Filtration Group(US) Products Offered

12.19.5 Filtration Group(US) Recent Development

12.20 Purafil(US)

12.20.1 Purafil(US) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Purafil(US) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Purafil(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Purafil(US) Products Offered

12.20.5 Purafil(US) Recent Development

12.21 Filtration Systems Products(US)

12.21.1 Filtration Systems Products(US) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Filtration Systems Products(US) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Filtration Systems Products(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Filtration Systems Products(US) Products Offered

12.21.5 Filtration Systems Products(US) Recent Development

12.22 Freudenberg Group (Germany)

12.22.1 Freudenberg Group (Germany) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Freudenberg Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Freudenberg Group (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Freudenberg Group (Germany) Products Offered

12.22.5 Freudenberg Group (Germany) Recent Development

12.23 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

12.23.1 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Recent Development

12.24 GVS Group (Italy)

12.24.1 GVS Group (Italy) Corporation Information

12.24.2 GVS Group (Italy) Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 GVS Group (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 GVS Group (Italy) Products Offered

12.24.5 GVS Group (Italy) Recent Development

12.25 Lydall(US)

12.25.1 Lydall(US) Corporation Information

12.25.2 Lydall(US) Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Lydall(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Lydall(US) Products Offered

12.25.5 Lydall(US) Recent Development

12.26 Koch Filter Corporation (US)

12.26.1 Koch Filter Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.26.2 Koch Filter Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Koch Filter Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Koch Filter Corporation (US) Products Offered

12.26.5 Koch Filter Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.27 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany)

12.27.1 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany) Corporation Information

12.27.2 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany) Products Offered

12.27.5 Mann+Hummel Group (Germany) Recent Development

12.28 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark)

12.28.1 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark) Corporation Information

12.28.2 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark) Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark) Products Offered

12.28.5 Nordic Air Filtration(Denmark) Recent Development

12.29 Sogefi SpA (Italy)

12.29.1 Sogefi SpA (Italy) Corporation Information

12.29.2 Sogefi SpA (Italy) Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Sogefi SpA (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Sogefi SpA (Italy) Products Offered

12.29.5 Sogefi SpA (Italy) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”