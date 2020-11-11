High Temperature Strain Gages Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Vishay, HBM, NMB, KYOWA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Temperature Strain Gages report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Temperature Strain Gages report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Temperature Strain Gages market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Research Report: Vishay, HBM, NMB, KYOWA, TML, HPI, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, Piezo-Metrics

Types: Foil Strain Gauge

Wire Strain Gauge

Semiconductor Strain Gauge



Applications: Load Cells

Pressure Transducer

Torque Transducer

Others



The High Temperature Strain Gages Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Temperature Strain Gages market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Temperature Strain Gages market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Temperature Strain Gages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Temperature Strain Gages industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Temperature Strain Gages market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Temperature Strain Gages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Temperature Strain Gages market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Temperature Strain Gages Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Temperature Strain Gages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Foil Strain Gauge

1.4.3 Wire Strain Gauge

1.4.4 Semiconductor Strain Gauge

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Load Cells

1.5.3 Pressure Transducer

1.5.4 Torque Transducer

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Temperature Strain Gages Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Temperature Strain Gages Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Temperature Strain Gages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Temperature Strain Gages Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Strain Gages Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High Temperature Strain Gages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High Temperature Strain Gages Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High Temperature Strain Gages Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High Temperature Strain Gages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top High Temperature Strain Gages Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top High Temperature Strain Gages Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan High Temperature Strain Gages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America High Temperature Strain Gages Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe High Temperature Strain Gages Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Strain Gages Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America High Temperature Strain Gages Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Strain Gages Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Strain Gages Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Strain Gages Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Strain Gages Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Vishay

12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vishay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Vishay High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.1.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.2 HBM

12.2.1 HBM Corporation Information

12.2.2 HBM Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 HBM High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.2.5 HBM Recent Development

12.3 NMB

12.3.1 NMB Corporation Information

12.3.2 NMB Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NMB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NMB High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.3.5 NMB Recent Development

12.4 KYOWA

12.4.1 KYOWA Corporation Information

12.4.2 KYOWA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 KYOWA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 KYOWA High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.4.5 KYOWA Recent Development

12.5 TML

12.5.1 TML Corporation Information

12.5.2 TML Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TML Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TML High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.5.5 TML Recent Development

12.6 HPI

12.6.1 HPI Corporation Information

12.6.2 HPI Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HPI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 HPI High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.6.5 HPI Recent Development

12.7 Zemic

12.7.1 Zemic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zemic Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zemic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zemic High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.7.5 Zemic Recent Development

12.8 Yiling

12.8.1 Yiling Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yiling Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yiling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yiling High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.8.5 Yiling Recent Development

12.9 HYCSYQ

12.9.1 HYCSYQ Corporation Information

12.9.2 HYCSYQ Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HYCSYQ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 HYCSYQ High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.9.5 HYCSYQ Recent Development

12.10 Piezo-Metrics

12.10.1 Piezo-Metrics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Piezo-Metrics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Piezo-Metrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Piezo-Metrics High Temperature Strain Gages Products Offered

12.10.5 Piezo-Metrics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Temperature Strain Gages Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High Temperature Strain Gages Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

