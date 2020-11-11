Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BrightSource Energy, Abengoa, Areva, ESolar

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Research Report: BrightSource Energy, Abengoa, Areva, ESolar, SolarReserve, Schott, Wilson Solarpower, Novatec, Lointek, Acciona Energy, Shams Power, Thai Solar Energy, Rioglass Solar, Greenera Energy India Pvt, Sunhome, ACWA Power, SUPCON

Types: Parabolic Trough Systems

Power Tower Systems

Dish/Engine Systems

Others



Applications: Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other



The Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Parabolic Trough Systems

1.4.3 Power Tower Systems

1.4.4 Dish/Engine Systems

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Generate Electricity

1.5.3 Industrial Heating

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BrightSource Energy

12.1.1 BrightSource Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 BrightSource Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BrightSource Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BrightSource Energy Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.1.5 BrightSource Energy Recent Development

12.2 Abengoa

12.2.1 Abengoa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abengoa Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abengoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abengoa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Abengoa Recent Development

12.3 Areva

12.3.1 Areva Corporation Information

12.3.2 Areva Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Areva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Areva Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.3.5 Areva Recent Development

12.4 ESolar

12.4.1 ESolar Corporation Information

12.4.2 ESolar Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ESolar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ESolar Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.4.5 ESolar Recent Development

12.5 SolarReserve

12.5.1 SolarReserve Corporation Information

12.5.2 SolarReserve Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SolarReserve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SolarReserve Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.5.5 SolarReserve Recent Development

12.6 Schott

12.6.1 Schott Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schott Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schott Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Schott Recent Development

12.7 Wilson Solarpower

12.7.1 Wilson Solarpower Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wilson Solarpower Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wilson Solarpower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Wilson Solarpower Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.7.5 Wilson Solarpower Recent Development

12.8 Novatec

12.8.1 Novatec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Novatec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Novatec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Novatec Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.8.5 Novatec Recent Development

12.9 Lointek

12.9.1 Lointek Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lointek Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lointek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Lointek Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.9.5 Lointek Recent Development

12.10 Acciona Energy

12.10.1 Acciona Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Acciona Energy Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Acciona Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Acciona Energy Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

12.10.5 Acciona Energy Recent Development

12.12 Thai Solar Energy

12.12.1 Thai Solar Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Thai Solar Energy Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Thai Solar Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Thai Solar Energy Products Offered

12.12.5 Thai Solar Energy Recent Development

12.13 Rioglass Solar

12.13.1 Rioglass Solar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rioglass Solar Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Rioglass Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Rioglass Solar Products Offered

12.13.5 Rioglass Solar Recent Development

12.14 Greenera Energy India Pvt

12.14.1 Greenera Energy India Pvt Corporation Information

12.14.2 Greenera Energy India Pvt Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Greenera Energy India Pvt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Greenera Energy India Pvt Products Offered

12.14.5 Greenera Energy India Pvt Recent Development

12.15 Sunhome

12.15.1 Sunhome Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sunhome Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sunhome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sunhome Products Offered

12.15.5 Sunhome Recent Development

12.16 ACWA Power

12.16.1 ACWA Power Corporation Information

12.16.2 ACWA Power Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 ACWA Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 ACWA Power Products Offered

12.16.5 ACWA Power Recent Development

12.17 SUPCON

12.17.1 SUPCON Corporation Information

12.17.2 SUPCON Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 SUPCON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 SUPCON Products Offered

12.17.5 SUPCON Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”