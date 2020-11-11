Automobile Bumper Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Flex-N-Gate, Plastic Omnium, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automobile Bumper market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automobile Bumper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automobile Bumper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automobile Bumper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automobile Bumper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automobile Bumper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automobile Bumper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automobile Bumper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automobile Bumper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automobile Bumper Market Research Report: Flex-N-Gate, Plastic Omnium, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis, Motherson, Magna, Zhejiang Yuanchi, Danyang Xinglong, JJ Mold

Types: Front Bumper

Tail Bumper

Other



Applications: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Automobile Bumper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automobile Bumper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automobile Bumper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automobile Bumper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automobile Bumper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automobile Bumper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automobile Bumper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automobile Bumper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automobile Bumper Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automobile Bumper Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Front Bumper

1.4.3 Tail Bumper

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automobile Bumper Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automobile Bumper, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automobile Bumper Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automobile Bumper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automobile Bumper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automobile Bumper Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automobile Bumper Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automobile Bumper Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automobile Bumper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automobile Bumper Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automobile Bumper Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automobile Bumper Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automobile Bumper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automobile Bumper Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automobile Bumper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automobile Bumper Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automobile Bumper Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Bumper Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automobile Bumper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automobile Bumper Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automobile Bumper Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automobile Bumper Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automobile Bumper Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automobile Bumper Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automobile Bumper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automobile Bumper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automobile Bumper Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automobile Bumper Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automobile Bumper Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automobile Bumper Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automobile Bumper Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automobile Bumper Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automobile Bumper Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automobile Bumper Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automobile Bumper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automobile Bumper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automobile Bumper Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automobile Bumper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automobile Bumper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automobile Bumper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automobile Bumper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automobile Bumper Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automobile Bumper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automobile Bumper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automobile Bumper Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automobile Bumper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automobile Bumper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automobile Bumper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automobile Bumper Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automobile Bumper Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automobile Bumper Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automobile Bumper Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automobile Bumper Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automobile Bumper Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automobile Bumper Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Bumper Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Bumper Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Bumper Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automobile Bumper Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automobile Bumper Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automobile Bumper Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Bumper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Bumper Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Bumper Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Bumper Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Flex-N-Gate

12.1.1 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Information

12.1.2 Flex-N-Gate Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Flex-N-Gate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Flex-N-Gate Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.1.5 Flex-N-Gate Recent Development

12.2 Plastic Omnium

12.2.1 Plastic Omnium Corporation Information

12.2.2 Plastic Omnium Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Plastic Omnium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Plastic Omnium Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.2.5 Plastic Omnium Recent Development

12.3 Faurecia

12.3.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

12.3.2 Faurecia Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Faurecia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Faurecia Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.3.5 Faurecia Recent Development

12.4 Hyundai Mobis

12.4.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hyundai Mobis Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyundai Mobis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hyundai Mobis Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.4.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

12.5 Motherson

12.5.1 Motherson Corporation Information

12.5.2 Motherson Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Motherson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Motherson Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.5.5 Motherson Recent Development

12.6 Magna

12.6.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.6.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Magna Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.6.5 Magna Recent Development

12.7 Zhejiang Yuanchi

12.7.1 Zhejiang Yuanchi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang Yuanchi Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang Yuanchi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zhejiang Yuanchi Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.7.5 Zhejiang Yuanchi Recent Development

12.8 Danyang Xinglong

12.8.1 Danyang Xinglong Corporation Information

12.8.2 Danyang Xinglong Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Danyang Xinglong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Danyang Xinglong Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.8.5 Danyang Xinglong Recent Development

12.9 JJ Mold

12.9.1 JJ Mold Corporation Information

12.9.2 JJ Mold Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 JJ Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 JJ Mold Automobile Bumper Products Offered

12.9.5 JJ Mold Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automobile Bumper Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automobile Bumper Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

