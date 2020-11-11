Robotics Education Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | OWI, RobotShop, MakeBlock, Lynxmotion

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Robotics Education market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robotics Education market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robotics Education report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robotics Education report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robotics Education market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robotics Education market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robotics Education market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robotics Education market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robotics Education market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Robotics Education Market Research Report: OWI, RobotShop, MakeBlock, Lynxmotion, Roboticist’s Choice, Wonder Workshop, Spin Master, SmartLab Toys, Microbric, littleBits, Elenco, Electroninks, BirdBrain Technologies, Vex Robotics

Types: Instructional Programs

Physical Platforms& Training

Educational Resources & Pedagogical Philosophy



Applications: University

High School

Kindergarten

Other



The Robotics Education Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robotics Education market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robotics Education market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotics Education market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robotics Education industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robotics Education market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robotics Education market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotics Education market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Robotics Education Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Robotics Education Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Robotics Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Instructional Programs

1.4.3 Physical Platforms& Training

1.4.4 Educational Resources & Pedagogical Philosophy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robotics Education Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 University

1.5.3 High School

1.5.4 Kindergarten

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Robotics Education Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Robotics Education Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Robotics Education Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Robotics Education, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Robotics Education Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Robotics Education Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Robotics Education Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Robotics Education Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Robotics Education Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Robotics Education Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Robotics Education Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Robotics Education Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Robotics Education Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Robotics Education Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Robotics Education Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Robotics Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robotics Education Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Robotics Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Robotics Education Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Robotics Education Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Robotics Education Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Robotics Education Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Robotics Education Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Robotics Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Robotics Education Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Robotics Education Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Robotics Education Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Robotics Education Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Robotics Education Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Robotics Education Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Robotics Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Robotics Education Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Robotics Education Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Robotics Education Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Robotics Education Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Robotics Education Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Robotics Education Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Robotics Education Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Robotics Education Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Robotics Education Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Robotics Education Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Robotics Education Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Robotics Education Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Robotics Education Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Robotics Education Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Robotics Education Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Robotics Education Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Robotics Education Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Robotics Education Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Robotics Education Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Robotics Education Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Robotics Education Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Robotics Education Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Robotics Education Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Robotics Education Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Robotics Education Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Robotics Education Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Robotics Education Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Robotics Education Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Robotics Education Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Robotics Education Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Robotics Education Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Robotics Education Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Robotics Education Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Robotics Education Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Robotics Education Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Robotics Education Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Robotics Education Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Robotics Education Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Robotics Education Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Robotics Education Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Education Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Education Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Education Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Education Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 OWI

12.1.1 OWI Corporation Information

12.1.2 OWI Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 OWI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 OWI Robotics Education Products Offered

12.1.5 OWI Recent Development

12.2 RobotShop

12.2.1 RobotShop Corporation Information

12.2.2 RobotShop Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RobotShop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 RobotShop Robotics Education Products Offered

12.2.5 RobotShop Recent Development

12.3 MakeBlock

12.3.1 MakeBlock Corporation Information

12.3.2 MakeBlock Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 MakeBlock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 MakeBlock Robotics Education Products Offered

12.3.5 MakeBlock Recent Development

12.4 Lynxmotion

12.4.1 Lynxmotion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lynxmotion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lynxmotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lynxmotion Robotics Education Products Offered

12.4.5 Lynxmotion Recent Development

12.5 Roboticist’s Choice

12.5.1 Roboticist’s Choice Corporation Information

12.5.2 Roboticist’s Choice Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Roboticist’s Choice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Roboticist’s Choice Robotics Education Products Offered

12.5.5 Roboticist’s Choice Recent Development

12.6 Wonder Workshop

12.6.1 Wonder Workshop Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wonder Workshop Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wonder Workshop Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Wonder Workshop Robotics Education Products Offered

12.6.5 Wonder Workshop Recent Development

12.7 Spin Master

12.7.1 Spin Master Corporation Information

12.7.2 Spin Master Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Spin Master Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Spin Master Robotics Education Products Offered

12.7.5 Spin Master Recent Development

12.8 SmartLab Toys

12.8.1 SmartLab Toys Corporation Information

12.8.2 SmartLab Toys Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SmartLab Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SmartLab Toys Robotics Education Products Offered

12.8.5 SmartLab Toys Recent Development

12.9 Microbric

12.9.1 Microbric Corporation Information

12.9.2 Microbric Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Microbric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Microbric Robotics Education Products Offered

12.9.5 Microbric Recent Development

12.10 littleBits

12.10.1 littleBits Corporation Information

12.10.2 littleBits Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 littleBits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 littleBits Robotics Education Products Offered

12.10.5 littleBits Recent Development

12.12 Electroninks

12.12.1 Electroninks Corporation Information

12.12.2 Electroninks Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Electroninks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Electroninks Products Offered

12.12.5 Electroninks Recent Development

12.13 BirdBrain Technologies

12.13.1 BirdBrain Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 BirdBrain Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 BirdBrain Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 BirdBrain Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 BirdBrain Technologies Recent Development

12.14 Vex Robotics

12.14.1 Vex Robotics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vex Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Vex Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Vex Robotics Products Offered

12.14.5 Vex Robotics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Robotics Education Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Robotics Education Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

