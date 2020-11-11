Artificial Ventilation Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | CareFusion, Air Liquide Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drager

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Artificial Ventilation market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Ventilation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Ventilation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Ventilation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Ventilation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Ventilation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Ventilation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Ventilation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Ventilation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Ventilation Market Research Report: CareFusion, Air Liquide Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drager, Acutronic Medical Systems, GaleMed, ResMed, Philips Respironics, Ambu, BD, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Armstrong Medical, Drive Medical, Dynarex, Viomedex, Flexicare Medical, Hamilton Medical, Besmed
Types: Constant Pressure Type
Constant Volume Type
Applications: Operation Room
Intensive Care Units
Emergency Room
Dental
Home Care
The Artificial Ventilation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Ventilation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Ventilation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Ventilation market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Ventilation industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Ventilation market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Ventilation market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Ventilation market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Ventilation Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Artificial Ventilation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Constant Pressure Type
1.4.3 Constant Volume Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Operation Room
1.5.3 Intensive Care Units
1.5.4 Emergency Room
1.5.5 Dental
1.5.6 Home Care
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Artificial Ventilation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Artificial Ventilation Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Artificial Ventilation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Artificial Ventilation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Artificial Ventilation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Ventilation Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Artificial Ventilation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Artificial Ventilation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Artificial Ventilation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Ventilation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Ventilation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Artificial Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Artificial Ventilation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Artificial Ventilation Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Artificial Ventilation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Artificial Ventilation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Artificial Ventilation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Artificial Ventilation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Artificial Ventilation Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Artificial Ventilation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Artificial Ventilation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Artificial Ventilation Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Artificial Ventilation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Artificial Ventilation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Artificial Ventilation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Artificial Ventilation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Artificial Ventilation Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Artificial Ventilation Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Artificial Ventilation Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Artificial Ventilation Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Ventilation Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Ventilation Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Artificial Ventilation Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Artificial Ventilation Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Ventilation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Ventilation Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Ventilation Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Ventilation Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 CareFusion
12.1.1 CareFusion Corporation Information
12.1.2 CareFusion Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CareFusion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 CareFusion Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.1.5 CareFusion Recent Development
12.2 Air Liquide Healthcare
12.2.1 Air Liquide Healthcare Corporation Information
12.2.2 Air Liquide Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Liquide Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Air Liquide Healthcare Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.2.5 Air Liquide Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
12.3.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Information
12.3.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.3.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Drager
12.4.1 Drager Corporation Information
12.4.2 Drager Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drager Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Drager Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.4.5 Drager Recent Development
12.5 Acutronic Medical Systems
12.5.1 Acutronic Medical Systems Corporation Information
12.5.2 Acutronic Medical Systems Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Acutronic Medical Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Acutronic Medical Systems Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.5.5 Acutronic Medical Systems Recent Development
12.6 GaleMed
12.6.1 GaleMed Corporation Information
12.6.2 GaleMed Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GaleMed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 GaleMed Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.6.5 GaleMed Recent Development
12.7 ResMed
12.7.1 ResMed Corporation Information
12.7.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ResMed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 ResMed Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.7.5 ResMed Recent Development
12.8 Philips Respironics
12.8.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Philips Respironics Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Philips Respironics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Philips Respironics Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.8.5 Philips Respironics Recent Development
12.9 Ambu
12.9.1 Ambu Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ambu Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ambu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Ambu Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.9.5 Ambu Recent Development
12.10 BD
12.10.1 BD Corporation Information
12.10.2 BD Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 BD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 BD Artificial Ventilation Products Offered
12.10.5 BD Recent Development
12.12 Smiths Medical
12.12.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Smiths Medical Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Smiths Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Smiths Medical Products Offered
12.12.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development
12.13 Armstrong Medical
12.13.1 Armstrong Medical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Armstrong Medical Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Armstrong Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Armstrong Medical Products Offered
12.13.5 Armstrong Medical Recent Development
12.14 Drive Medical
12.14.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Drive Medical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Drive Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Drive Medical Products Offered
12.14.5 Drive Medical Recent Development
12.15 Dynarex
12.15.1 Dynarex Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dynarex Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Dynarex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Dynarex Products Offered
12.15.5 Dynarex Recent Development
12.16 Viomedex
12.16.1 Viomedex Corporation Information
12.16.2 Viomedex Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Viomedex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Viomedex Products Offered
12.16.5 Viomedex Recent Development
12.17 Flexicare Medical
12.17.1 Flexicare Medical Corporation Information
12.17.2 Flexicare Medical Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Flexicare Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Flexicare Medical Products Offered
12.17.5 Flexicare Medical Recent Development
12.18 Hamilton Medical
12.18.1 Hamilton Medical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hamilton Medical Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Hamilton Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Hamilton Medical Products Offered
12.18.5 Hamilton Medical Recent Development
12.19 Besmed
12.19.1 Besmed Corporation Information
12.19.2 Besmed Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Besmed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Besmed Products Offered
12.19.5 Besmed Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Ventilation Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Artificial Ventilation Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”