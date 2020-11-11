Surgical Mask Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Surgical Mask market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Surgical Mask market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Surgical Mask report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surgical Mask report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Surgical Mask market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Surgical Mask market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Surgical Mask market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Surgical Mask market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Surgical Mask market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Surgical Mask Market Research Report: 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz, Lac-Mac, Sempermed, DUKAL Corporation, JMS, C.R. Bard

Types: Basic surgical masks

Anti-fog foam surgical masks

Fluid/splash resistant surgical masks



Applications: Prevent the spread of disease

Dusty Environments



The Surgical Mask Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Surgical Mask market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Surgical Mask market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surgical Mask market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Surgical Mask industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surgical Mask market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surgical Mask market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surgical Mask market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surgical Mask Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Surgical Mask Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Basic surgical masks

1.4.3 Anti-fog foam surgical masks

1.4.4 Fluid/splash resistant surgical masks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Prevent the spread of disease

1.5.3 Dusty Environments

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Surgical Mask Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Surgical Mask Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Surgical Mask, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Surgical Mask Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Surgical Mask Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Surgical Mask Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Surgical Mask Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Surgical Mask Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Surgical Mask Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Surgical Mask Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Surgical Mask Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Surgical Mask Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surgical Mask Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surgical Mask Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Surgical Mask Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Surgical Mask Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Surgical Mask Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Surgical Mask Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Surgical Mask Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surgical Mask Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Surgical Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Surgical Mask Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Surgical Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Surgical Mask Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Surgical Mask Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Surgical Mask Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Surgical Mask Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Surgical Mask Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Surgical Mask Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Surgical Mask Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Surgical Mask Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Surgical Mask Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Surgical Mask Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Surgical Mask Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Surgical Mask Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Surgical Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Surgical Mask Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Surgical Mask Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Surgical Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Surgical Mask Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Surgical Mask Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Surgical Mask Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Surgical Mask Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Surgical Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Surgical Mask Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Surgical Mask Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Surgical Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Surgical Mask Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Surgical Mask Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Surgical Mask Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Surgical Mask Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Surgical Mask Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Surgical Mask Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Surgical Mask Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Surgical Mask Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Surgical Mask Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Mask Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Mask Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Mask Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Surgical Mask Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Surgical Mask Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Surgical Mask Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Mask Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Mask Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Mask Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Mask Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Company Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.2 Smith & Nephew

12.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.2.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smith & Nephew Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.3 Molnlycke Healthcare

12.3.1 Molnlycke Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 Molnlycke Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Molnlycke Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Molnlycke Healthcare Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.3.5 Molnlycke Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Medline Industries

12.4.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Medline Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medline Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Medline Industries Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.4.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

12.5 Halyard Healthcare

12.5.1 Halyard Healthcare Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halyard Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Halyard Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Halyard Healthcare Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.5.5 Halyard Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Ansell Healthcare

12.6.1 Ansell Healthcare Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ansell Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ansell Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ansell Healthcare Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.6.5 Ansell Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 Halyard Health

12.7.1 Halyard Health Corporation Information

12.7.2 Halyard Health Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Halyard Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Halyard Health Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.7.5 Halyard Health Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell International

12.8.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Honeywell International Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.9 Johnson & Johnson

12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.10 Karl Storz

12.10.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

12.10.2 Karl Storz Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Karl Storz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Karl Storz Surgical Mask Products Offered

12.10.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

12.12 Sempermed

12.12.1 Sempermed Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sempermed Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sempermed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sempermed Products Offered

12.12.5 Sempermed Recent Development

12.13 DUKAL Corporation

12.13.1 DUKAL Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 DUKAL Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DUKAL Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 DUKAL Corporation Products Offered

12.13.5 DUKAL Corporation Recent Development

12.14 JMS

12.14.1 JMS Corporation Information

12.14.2 JMS Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 JMS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 JMS Products Offered

12.14.5 JMS Recent Development

12.15 C.R. Bard

12.15.1 C.R. Bard Corporation Information

12.15.2 C.R. Bard Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 C.R. Bard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 C.R. Bard Products Offered

12.15.5 C.R. Bard Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Surgical Mask Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Surgical Mask Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

