Future of Butterfly Valves Market : Study

Competitive Landscape and Butterfly Valves Market Share Analysis

Butterfly Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Butterfly Valves business, the date to enter into the Butterfly Valves market, Butterfly Valves product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Emerson

Flowserve

Cameron

Kitz

KSB

Johnson Controls

AVK

ADAMS

Crane

IMI

Parker Hannifin

Tomoe

Bray

Watts Water Technologies

Circor

Zwick

Maezawa Industries

Diefei

Kirloskar

ARI

Asahi Yukizai

Nibco

Cepex (Fluidra group)

The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Material, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting Plastic

Composite (Plastic and Carbon)

Others

The segment of cast iron holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounted for about 33.86% of the revenue share in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Butterfly Valves market is segmented into

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

The Water Treatment held the largest share in terms of applications, and accounted for 24.49% of the sales volume share in 2019.

