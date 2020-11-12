Functional Beverage Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Functional Beverage industry growth. Functional Beverage market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Functional Beverage industry.

The Global Functional Beverage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Functional Beverage market is the definitive study of the global Functional Beverage industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The Functional Beverage industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of Functional Beverage Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Nestlé

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever, Uni-President

Welch’s

White Wave Foods. By Product Type:

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Functional RTD teas

Dairy alternative beverages

Functional water By Applications:

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail