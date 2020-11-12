Public Cloud Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Public Cloud market for 2020-2025.

The “Public Cloud Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Public Cloud industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6063430/public-cloud-market

The Top players are

Rackspace

Tencent

Alibaba

Microsoft

AWS

Google

Cisco

Salesforce

IBM

VMWare

Fujitsu

Oracle

Apprenda

SAP

Verizon. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Cloud Management and Security Services On the basis of the end users/applications,

Application A

Application B