Global Dental Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and forecast 2017-2025

The report analyzes each of the segments in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have strong impact on the global dental consumables market and could influence the market in the future as well. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition between leading market players operating across the globe. Porter’s five forces analysis is also explained in this section to understand the market considering different parameters that have an impact on the sustainability of the companies operating in the market. The report also mentioned about leading players for each of the product segments that dominates the market or expected to emerge in forthcoming years.

Global Dental Consumables Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global dental Consumables market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in dental tourism, advancements in dental implant techniques, and rising incidence of dental problems are driving the global market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global dental Consumables market was valued at US$ 23,718.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Advancements in Dental Implant Techniques: Key Drivers

Over a decade, the success rate of dental implants has increased to around 95% for upper jaws and 90% for lower jaws, which is notably higher than that in case of several traditional services including the root canal therapy. This has led to more practices offering dental implants as a preferable treatment alternative to crowns, bridges, and removable dentures.

In the early years of dental implants, a significant number of potential implant patients were observed to have contraindications for the existing implant therapy. Advancements in implant designs, bone grafting procedures, and the analysis of extensive outcome data have narrowed the range of absolute contraindications.

Dental problems incur high treatment costs associated with the large amount of consumables required. Therefore, an effective prevention strategy for oral health needs to be in place. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the Ministry of Health’s investments accounted for 41.8% of the implementation investments, whereas the municipality accounted for 59.2% share of the total investments to implement a type I Oral Health Care Team in the Family Health Care Strategy. The increasing R&D spending is likely to hamper the dental consumables market in the future.

Key Players of Dental Consumables Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global dental Consumables market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global dental Consumables market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global dental Consumables market are

3M Health Care

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

