Global Cryptococcosis Industry Analysis Size, Development Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Cryptococcosis Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global cryptococcosis market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period 2019–2027. The report provides the revenue of the global cryptococcosis market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global cryptococcosis market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global cryptococcosis market.

Rise in Global Burden of Periodontal Diseases: A Key Driver

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global cryptococcosis market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in reported cases of cryptococcosis, surge in number of surgical procedures; overuse of antibiotics, and introduction of new therapies are projected to drive the global cryptococcosis market

According to the report, the global cryptococcosis market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027

Increase in Reported Cases of Cryptococcosis: A Key Driver

HIV positive patients are found to be more prevalent for fungal infection. Around 220,000 cases of cryptococcal meningitis are evident to occur among people with HIV/AIDS worldwide each year, resulting in nearly 181,000 deaths. Most cryptococcal meningitis cases occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S., the overall incidence of cryptococcosis was 0.4 to 1.3 cases per 100,000 population and annual incidence among persons with AIDS was between 2 and 7 cases per 1,000; the case-fatality ratio was approximately 12%.

Prevalence of cryptococosis lied majorly in Sub-Saharan countries. However, in recent years, many cases of HIV related cryptococcosis occurred in developed countries such as Australia, U.S. and Germany. The advanced screening processes available in these nations also improve the rate of diagnosis, thereby driving the Cryptococcosis drugs industry. Increased HIV related cryptococcosis infection along with rising initiatives by government and non-government organizations for awareness of available treatment is the major factor that drives the growth of cryptococcosis market.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Cryptococcosis.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Cryptococcosis.

Key Players of Cryptococcosis Report:

This report profiles major players in the global cryptococcosis market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global cryptococcosis market include

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC.

