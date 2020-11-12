Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

TMR’s report on the global refurbished medical equipment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global refurbished medical equipment market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global refurbished medical equipment market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global refurbished medical equipment market.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=858

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has exposed the vulnerability of healthcare systems worldwide. With the ongoing shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), there is an unprecedented demand for used and refurbished medical equipment such as ventilators and other critical care equipment. Hence, companies in the refurbished medical equipment market are capitalizing on this trend, since the Government of India has lifted the import ban on used and refurbished medical equipment. The Union Environment Ministry of India announced that it has relaxed the country’s import ban up to September 2020 to support hospitals in need of ventilators.

Companies in the refurbished medical equipment market are exploring untapped opportunities in developing economies. India being one of the rapidly growing economies of Asia Pacific is creating a demand for affordable medical equipment. This is evident since the refurbished medical equipment market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an aggressive pace, where the global market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Refurbished Medical Equipment Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=858

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market.

Key Players of Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

Key players operating in the global refurbished medical equipment market are established companies offering refurbished medical instruments across the globe. These include

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Atlantis Worldwide, LLC

Block Imaging International, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Buy Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=858<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/