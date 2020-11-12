Sparkling Drinks Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: Pepsico, Welch Foods, Ocean Spray, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Sapporo Group, Seven Sparkling Water, National Beverage Corporation, Reed’s, SIPP Eco Beverage, Crooked Beverage

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Sparkling Drinks Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sparkling Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sparkling Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Sparkling Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pepsico, Welch Foods, Ocean Spray, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Sapporo Group, Seven Sparkling Water, National Beverage Corporation, Reed’s, SIPP Eco Beverage, Crooked Beverage Market Segment by Product Type: , Natural Sparkling Drinks, Organic Sparkling Drinks Market Segment by Application: , Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Restaurant, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2095922/global-sparkling-drinks-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2095922/global-sparkling-drinks-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c89c6b8d53f4cd2a72cdcf92c76c420b,0,1,global-sparkling-drinks-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sparkling Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sparkling Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sparkling Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sparkling Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sparkling Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sparkling Drinks market

TOC

1 Sparkling Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Sparkling Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Sparkling Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Sparkling Drinks

1.2.2 Organic Sparkling Drinks

1.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sparkling Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sparkling Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sparkling Drinks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sparkling Drinks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sparkling Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sparkling Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sparkling Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sparkling Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sparkling Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sparkling Drinks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sparkling Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sparkling Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sparkling Drinks Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sparkling Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sparkling Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sparkling Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sparkling Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sparkling Drinks by Application

4.1 Sparkling Drinks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offline Retail Stores

4.1.2 Online Retail Stores

4.1.3 Restaurant

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Sparkling Drinks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sparkling Drinks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sparkling Drinks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sparkling Drinks by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sparkling Drinks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sparkling Drinks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks by Application 5 North America Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Sparkling Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sparkling Drinks Business

10.1 Pepsico

10.1.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pepsico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pepsico Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pepsico Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 Pepsico Recent Development

10.2 Welch Foods

10.2.1 Welch Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Welch Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Welch Foods Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Pepsico Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.2.5 Welch Foods Recent Development

10.3 Ocean Spray

10.3.1 Ocean Spray Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ocean Spray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ocean Spray Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ocean Spray Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Ocean Spray Recent Development

10.4 Waterloo Sparkling Water

10.4.1 Waterloo Sparkling Water Corporation Information

10.4.2 Waterloo Sparkling Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Waterloo Sparkling Water Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Waterloo Sparkling Water Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 Waterloo Sparkling Water Recent Development

10.5 Sapporo Group

10.5.1 Sapporo Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sapporo Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sapporo Group Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sapporo Group Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 Sapporo Group Recent Development

10.6 Seven Sparkling Water

10.6.1 Seven Sparkling Water Corporation Information

10.6.2 Seven Sparkling Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Seven Sparkling Water Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Seven Sparkling Water Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Seven Sparkling Water Recent Development

10.7 National Beverage Corporation

10.7.1 National Beverage Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 National Beverage Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 National Beverage Corporation Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 National Beverage Corporation Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 National Beverage Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Reed’s

10.8.1 Reed’s Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reed’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Reed’s Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Reed’s Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Reed’s Recent Development

10.9 SIPP Eco Beverage

10.9.1 SIPP Eco Beverage Corporation Information

10.9.2 SIPP Eco Beverage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SIPP Eco Beverage Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SIPP Eco Beverage Sparkling Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 SIPP Eco Beverage Recent Development

10.10 Crooked Beverage

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sparkling Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Crooked Beverage Sparkling Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Crooked Beverage Recent Development 11 Sparkling Drinks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sparkling Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sparkling Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.