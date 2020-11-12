LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Confectionery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Confectionery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectionery market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectionery market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, The Hershey Company, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yıldız Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, United Confectioners, LOTTE Confectionery, Bourbon, Crown Confectionary, ROSHEN Corporation, Ferrara Candy Company, Orkla ASA, Raisio Group, Morinaga & Company, Cemoi, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Cloetta AB, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods Limited, Amul
|Market Segment by Product Type:
Global Confectionery market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.
|Market Segment by Application:
|Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc. First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc. Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world. Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas. Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Confectionery Market The research report studies the Confectionery market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Confectionery market size is projected to reach US$ 21460 million by 2026, from US$ 16960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. Global Confectionery Scope and Segment The global Confectionery market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectionery market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Confectionery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Confectionery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Confectionery market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Confectionery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectionery market
