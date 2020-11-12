Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market Is trending in Key Regions To Reach At Next Level in Coming Years?

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2025. Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market valued approximately USD 3.733 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Security as a service (SecaaS or SaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers managed security services over the internet. SecaaS is based on the software as a service (SaaS) model but limited to specialized information security services. Increasing demand for cloud-based security and shift from traditional security to advanced security are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Moreover, businesses turning towards managed security service provider is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Security as a Service (SECaaS) offer various benefits such as it is labor intensive activity, it easily access to advanced security tools, it often position information security as a business enabler, it quickly access to contextual expertise and many more. These benefits are also promoting the demand of Security as a Service (SECaaS) across the world. However, presence of very low cost services and rise in IT infrastructure complexities are the factors that limiting the market growth of Security as a Service (SECaaS) during the forecast period.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

The regional analysis of Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing Internet-of-things (IoT), growing trend of Bring your own device (BYOD) and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing cyber crimes and growing cloud infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:*Symantec

*McAfee

*Trend Micro

*Cisco

*Fortinet

*Panda Security

*Ciphercloud

*Zscaler

*Alert Logic

*Radware

*Nominum Inc.

*Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Email Encryption

SIEM

Identify and Access Management (IAM)

End-Point Protection

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

DLP

Others

By Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

By Regions: North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

