Mobile Event App Software Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

The Mobile Event App Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mobile event app software lets event planners create a custom mobile app for an event without complicated coding. These apps allow the creation of branded mobile applications with the information attendees need which includes schedules, maps, attendee information, exhibitor information, speaker bios, and more. Surging number of Entertainment and Music events in both the developed and developing countries, rising adoption and utility of smartphones are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, it act as a platform for event information’s which includes schedules, maps, location & availability of tickets is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, safety & security concern and high maintenance cost are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mobile Event App Software during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Mobile Event App Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of smartphones and rising advancements in Mobile Event App Software across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global mobile event app software marker over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to technological innovations in mobile event app software in the region.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

The major market player included in this report are:

*Cvent

*Attendify

*SpotMe

*EventMobi

*Certain

*Guidebook

*Eventory

*Yapp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*On-Premises

*Cloud-Based

By Application:

*Large Enterprises

*SMEs

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Event App Software Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Mobile Event App Software Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Mobile Event App Software Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Mobile Event App Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Mobile Event App Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Mobile Event App Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Mobile Event App Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Mobile Event App Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Mobile Event App Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. On-Premises

