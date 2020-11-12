LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Automation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Automation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Automation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Automation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), GEA Group (Germany), Fortive (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Rexnord (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Market Segment by Product Type: , Processing, Packaging & Repackaging, Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Others Market Segment by Application: , Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Fruit & vegetable, Meat, poultry, and seafood, Beverages Global Food Automation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Automation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Automation market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Food Automation

1.1 Food Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Automation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Food Automation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Food Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Food Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Food Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Food Automation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Food Automation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Food Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Food Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Processing

2.5 Packaging & Repackaging

2.6 Palletizing

2.7 Sorting & Grading

2.8 Picking & Placing

2.9 Others 3 Food Automation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Food Automation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Food Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Dairy

3.5 Bakery

3.6 Confectionery

3.7 Fruit & vegetable

3.8 Meat, poultry, and seafood

3.9 Beverages 4 Global Food Automation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Food Automation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Food Automation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Automation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Food Automation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Food Automation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Food Automation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

5.1.1 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Profile

5.1.2 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Main Business

5.1.3 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens (Germany)

5.2.1 Siemens (Germany) Profile

5.2.2 Siemens (Germany) Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens (Germany) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens (Germany) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Siemens (Germany) Recent Developments

5.3 ABB (Switzerland)

5.5.1 ABB (Switzerland) Profile

5.3.2 ABB (Switzerland) Main Business

5.3.3 ABB (Switzerland) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ABB (Switzerland) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

5.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

5.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Profile

5.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Main Business

5.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

5.5 Schneider Electric (France)

5.5.1 Schneider Electric (France) Profile

5.5.2 Schneider Electric (France) Main Business

5.5.3 Schneider Electric (France) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Schneider Electric (France) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Developments

5.6 Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

5.6.1 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Profile

5.6.2 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Main Business

5.6.3 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

5.7 GEA Group (Germany)

5.7.1 GEA Group (Germany) Profile

5.7.2 GEA Group (Germany) Main Business

5.7.3 GEA Group (Germany) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 GEA Group (Germany) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 GEA Group (Germany) Recent Developments

5.8 Fortive (U.S.)

5.8.1 Fortive (U.S.) Profile

5.8.2 Fortive (U.S.) Main Business

5.8.3 Fortive (U.S.) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fortive (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Fortive (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.9 Yaskawa Electric (Japan)

5.9.1 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Profile

5.9.2 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Main Business

5.9.3 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

5.10 Rexnord (U.S.)

5.10.1 Rexnord (U.S.) Profile

5.10.2 Rexnord (U.S.) Main Business

5.10.3 Rexnord (U.S.) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Rexnord (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Rexnord (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.11 Emerson Electric (U.S.)

5.11.1 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Profile

5.11.2 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Main Business

5.11.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Recent Developments

5.12 Nord Drivesystems (Germany)

5.12.1 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Profile

5.12.2 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Main Business

5.12.3 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Food Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Food Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Automation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Automation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Food Automation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Food Automation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Food Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

