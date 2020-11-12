Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market By Analysis, Types, Technologies, Applications and Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/244999

The global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Submerged Arc Welded Pipe, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-submerged-arc-welded-pipe-market-study-2020-2027-244999

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

LSAW Pipe

SSAW Pipe

Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Construction & Utilities

Others

Table Of Content:

Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LSAW Pipe

1.4.3 SSAW Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Construction & Utilities

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe by Country

6.1.1 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe by Country

7.1.1 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OMK

11.1.1 OMK Corporation Information

11.1.2 OMK Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 OMK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 OMK Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.1.5 OMK Related Developments

11.2 EUROPIPE GmbH

11.2.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Corporation Information

11.2.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 EUROPIPE GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 EUROPIPE GmbH Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.2.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Related Developments

11.3 Arabian Pipes Company

11.3.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 Arabian Pipes Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Arabian Pipes Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Arabian Pipes Company Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.3.5 Arabian Pipes Company Related Developments

11.4 Global Pipe Company

11.4.1 Global Pipe Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 Global Pipe Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Global Pipe Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Global Pipe Company Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.4.5 Global Pipe Company Related Developments

11.5 Nippon Steel

11.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nippon Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nippon Steel Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.5.5 Nippon Steel Related Developments

11.6 Welspun

11.6.1 Welspun Corporation Information

11.6.2 Welspun Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Welspun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Welspun Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.6.5 Welspun Related Developments

11.7 National Pipe Co. Ltd.

11.7.1 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.7.5 National Pipe Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 Jindal SAW Ltd.

11.8.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.8.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Related Developments

11.9 JFE Steel Corporation

11.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.9.5 JFE Steel Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Essar

11.10.1 Essar Corporation Information

11.10.2 Essar Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Essar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Essar Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.10.5 Essar Related Developments

11.1 OMK

11.1.1 OMK Corporation Information

11.1.2 OMK Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 OMK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 OMK Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Products Offered

11.1.5 OMK Related Developments

11.12 ArcelorMittal

11.12.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.12.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ArcelorMittal Products Offered

11.12.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

11.13 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

11.13.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.13.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.14 ChelPipe Group

11.14.1 ChelPipe Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 ChelPipe Group Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 ChelPipe Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 ChelPipe Group Products Offered

11.14.5 ChelPipe Group Related Developments

11.15 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

11.15.1 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

11.15.2 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Products Offered

11.15.5 Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Related Developments

11.16 SEVERSTAL

11.16.1 SEVERSTAL Corporation Information

11.16.2 SEVERSTAL Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 SEVERSTAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SEVERSTAL Products Offered

11.16.5 SEVERSTAL Related Developments

11.17 JSW Steel Ltd.

11.17.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Corporation Information

11.17.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Products Offered

11.17.5 JSW Steel Ltd. Related Developments

11.18 Attieh Steel Ltd

11.18.1 Attieh Steel Ltd Corporation Information

11.18.2 Attieh Steel Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Attieh Steel Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Attieh Steel Ltd Products Offered

11.18.5 Attieh Steel Ltd Related Developments

11.19 TMK Group

11.19.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

11.19.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 TMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 TMK Group Products Offered

11.19.5 TMK Group Related Developments

11.20 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.

11.20.1 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.20.2 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.20.5 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.21 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

11.21.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

11.21.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Products Offered

11.21.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Related Developments

11.22 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd

11.22.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

11.22.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Products Offered

11.22.5 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd Related Developments

11.23 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

11.23.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information

11.23.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Products Offered

11.23.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/244999

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]com | +1 407 915 4157