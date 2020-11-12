Dark Fiber Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027| CenturyLink, Cologix, Colt Technology Services, Crown Castle, DEPL, FirstLight

The report aims to provide an overview of dark fiber market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, network type, application, and geography. The global dark fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dark fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the dark fiber market.

Dark fiber is an unused optical fiber; it’s called as dark as no light pulses are being transmitted through it. The dark fiber is generally used in telecom and network communications. Point-to-point or point-to-multipoint configurations are considered as common ways to deploy and set up dark fiber networks. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) has been an enormous factor in the growth and enhancement of dark fiber networks. Significant factors that are driving the market are an increase in the adoption of IoT, rising investments in smart city initiatives, and implementation of automation across several industries.

The global dark fiber market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, network type and application. On the basis of fiber type, the market is segmented as single-mode and multi-mode. On the basis of network type, the market is segmented as metro dark and long-haul. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as BFSI, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

CenturyLink

2. Cologix

3. Colt Technology Services Group Limited

4. Crown Castle

5 .DEPL

6. FirstLight

7. GTT Communications, Inc.

8. Verizon Communications, Inc.

9. Windstream Services, LLC

10. Zayo Group, LLC.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dark fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dark fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting dark fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the dark fiber market in these regions.

