Waterproof Textiles Market Growth Prospects, Regional Trends and Demand, Top Players, Opportunities with Forecasts 2025 | APT Fabrics, Clariant, Columbia Sportswear, Dow Corning, General Electric, Heartland Textiles

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

Waterproof textiles are used to prepare garments that offer protection from the rain and also from wind along with preventing loss of body heat. Waterproof textiles are also known as waterproof breathable textiles. These fabrics prevent penetration along with the absorption of water and are actively ventilated. Repelling precipitation, coupled with providing an escape route for perspiration vapor, are the two main requirements of waterproof textiles. Hence, waterproof textiles are extensively utilized to manufacture sportswear and outdoor equipment. Raw materials including polymer & polyurethane, synthetic microfilament yarn, and others such as expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) are employed in the production of waterproof textiles.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

APT Fabrics

2. Clariant

3. Columbia Sportswear

4. Dow Corning

5. General Electric (eVent FABRICS)

6. Heartland Textiles Co. Ltd.

7. Huntsman Textiles Co. Ltd.

8. Mitsui and Co. Ltd (pertex)

9. Sympatex Technologies GmbH(SympaTex)

10. W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00029600

What is the Dynamics of Waterproof Textiles Market?

The waterproof textile market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider end-user for garments, footwear, gloves, and others. Waterproof textiles have applications in the manufacture of sportswear, leisurewear, outdoor equipment, workwear, tents, and others. Increasing demand for antiviral, antimicrobial, along with dirt/stain-resistant waterproof textiles in the sportswear segment is propelling the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Waterproof Textiles Market?

The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof textile market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, textile, end-use, and geography. The global waterproof textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproof textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global waterproof textile market is segmented on the basis of raw material, textile, and end-use. On the basis of raw material, the waterproof textile market is segmented into polyurethane poly tetra fluoro ethylene (ptfe), polyvinylidene fluoride (pvdf), polyester microfilament yarns, fluoropolymers, and others. The waterproof textile market on the basis of the textile is classified into densely woven, membrane, and coated. On the basis of end-use, global waterproof textile market is bifurcated into garments, footwear, gloves, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Waterproof Textiles Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global waterproof textile market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The waterproof textile market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the waterproof textile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the waterproof textile market in these regions.

Inquire for discount –

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00029600

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.