The electronics that is manufactured to be worn on a consumer’s body with intelligent operation performing capabilities is termed as wearable AI. Wearable AI consists of intelligent devices such as smart watches, smart earwears, smart eyewear, smart gloves and others. The wearable AI finds application in consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, military & defense, media & entertainment, and others. Major players such as Samsung, Apple, Sony and others, adopt various strategies to develop and upgrade the technology that booststhe market demand.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00026870

The factors such as growth in adoption of AI assistants, increased penetration of AI in the healthcare industry, and advancement of IoT and integration of wireless technology in wearable electronics, drive the market demand. Whereas, short life of smart wearables hampers the market growth. Further, AI assistance for animal and advancement in personal computing are expected to create opportunities for the growth of the market.

The development of various intelligent and advanced wearables for different purposes enhances the market demand. For instance, the new Apple Airpods Pro, offers active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to hear what’s happening around, they are connected to the iPhone or Apple watch and uses virtual assistant Siri and others to provide various other intelligent features. Also, new developments such as, ODG R-9 at Osterhout Group powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, it is one of the most feature packed smart eyewear increases the competition in the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Amazon.com

Inc.

Fitbit

Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

Motorola Mobility LLC

TomTom International B.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

and Sony Corporation.

The wearable AI market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, it is divided as smart watch, smart glasses, smart earwear, smart gloves, and others. Based on application, it is categorized as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, military & defense, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00026870

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876