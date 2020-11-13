Passport Reader Market Growth by Constantly Evolving Technology 2027 – 3M Company, Access ARH, DESKO GmbH

Global Passport Reader Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Passport Reader Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Passport Reader Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Passport reader is a document identification device that is uses technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), optical character recognition (OCR), and barcode among others to decode information on the passports. The passport reader automates the process of manually filling and checking the information in a system, and thereby creates a database for verification of the passports by the private or government agencies. Further, these devices significantly reduces time of security check and registration through streamlining the passport verification process.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report

3M Company

Access Limited

ARH INC

Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd

DESKO GmbH

Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group)

IER SAS

Lintech Enterprises Limited

Regula Forensics Inc.

Veridos GmbH

The major factor that are boosting the growth of the passport reader market are the increase in the number of immigrants and rising adoption of e-passports. Further, the usage of a passport reader at airports for reducing time and queue for check-in purpose and for error-free recording of information is anticipated to propel the market growth. In addition, rising number of counterfeit passport cases, which are posturing a threat to the national security of many countries, is further boosting the demand for a passport reader, which in turn is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for passport reader market in the near future.

The global passport reader market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and sector. Based on technology, the market is segmented as RFID, Barcode, and OCR. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into swipe readers, self-service kiosk, compact full-page reader, and others. Further, the passport reader market based on application is divided into airport security, border control, and others. Based on sector, the passport reader market is divided into public and private.

Passport Reader Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

