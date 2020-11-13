Browser Isolation Software Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2020-2027

The browser isolation software market was valued at US$ 1,830.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,635.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Industries such as manufacturing, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, and BFSI are witnessing a significant rise in the number of SMEs and emerging companies. According to the Ponemon Institute, 60% of SMEs in the European countries have permanently closed after suffering from data breach. SMEs assume they are less prone to cyberattacks due to their company size; the hackers take an advantage of this misconception and penetrate into the networks of SMEs, causing substantial loss of data. In the era of digitization, most of the industry players drive their business operations with the use of the internet.

Emerging companies and SMEs across industries are learning the consequences of data breaches from large enterprises, which have experienced cyberattacks. Owing to this, emerging companies and SMEs are extensively monetizing on cybersecurity solutions to secure data from cyberattackers. Also, with the exponential rise in the browser usage among SMEs and emerging companies, the need for browser security escalates rapidly, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the browser isolation software market.