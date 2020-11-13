Laser Welding Machine Market Outlook 2020 | Business Development | Research Report 2026 | Emerson, IPG Photonics, OR Lasertechnologie

“
The report titled Global Laser Welding Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laser Welding Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laser Welding Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laser Welding Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laser Welding Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laser Welding Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laser Welding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laser Welding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laser Welding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laser Welding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laser Welding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laser Welding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Emerson, IPG Photonics, OR Lasertechnologie, Trumpf, Amada Miyachi, Cmf, Emag, Fanuc Robotics, Golden Laser, Gsi Group, Jenoptik, Lasag, Laserline, Laserstar Technologies, Mecasonic, Perfect Laser, Precitec, Coherent-Rofin, Sigma Laser, SLTL, Spi Lasers, Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing
Market Segmentation by Product: Fiber Laser Welding Machine
CO₂ Laser Welding Machine
Solid-state Laser Welding Machine
Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Industry
Electronic
Jewelry Industry
Automotive
Tool and Mold-Making
Others
The Laser Welding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laser Welding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laser Welding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Laser Welding Machine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laser Welding Machine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Laser Welding Machine market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Laser Welding Machine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laser Welding Machine market?
Table of Contents:
1 Laser Welding Machine Market Overview
1.1 Laser Welding Machine Product Overview
1.2 Laser Welding Machine Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fiber Laser Welding Machine
1.2.2 CO₂ Laser Welding Machine
1.2.3 Solid-state Laser Welding Machine
1.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Laser Welding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Laser Welding Machine Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Laser Welding Machine Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Laser Welding Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laser Welding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Laser Welding Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Laser Welding Machine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laser Welding Machine Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Laser Welding Machine as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laser Welding Machine Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Laser Welding Machine Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Laser Welding Machine by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Laser Welding Machine by Application
4.1 Laser Welding Machine Segment by Application
4.1.1 Medical Industry
4.1.2 Electronic
4.1.3 Jewelry Industry
4.1.4 Automotive
4.1.5 Tool and Mold-Making
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Laser Welding Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Laser Welding Machine by Application
4.5.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Laser Welding Machine by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine by Application
5 North America Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laser Welding Machine Business
10.1 Emerson
10.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.1.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Emerson Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Emerson Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments
10.2 IPG Photonics
10.2.1 IPG Photonics Corporation Information
10.2.2 IPG Photonics Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 IPG Photonics Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Emerson Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.2.5 IPG Photonics Recent Developments
10.3 OR Lasertechnologie
10.3.1 OR Lasertechnologie Corporation Information
10.3.2 OR Lasertechnologie Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 OR Lasertechnologie Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 OR Lasertechnologie Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.3.5 OR Lasertechnologie Recent Developments
10.4 Trumpf
10.4.1 Trumpf Corporation Information
10.4.2 Trumpf Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Trumpf Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Trumpf Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.4.5 Trumpf Recent Developments
10.5 Amada Miyachi
10.5.1 Amada Miyachi Corporation Information
10.5.2 Amada Miyachi Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Amada Miyachi Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Amada Miyachi Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.5.5 Amada Miyachi Recent Developments
10.6 Cmf
10.6.1 Cmf Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cmf Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Cmf Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Cmf Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.6.5 Cmf Recent Developments
10.7 Emag
10.7.1 Emag Corporation Information
10.7.2 Emag Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Emag Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Emag Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.7.5 Emag Recent Developments
10.8 Fanuc Robotics
10.8.1 Fanuc Robotics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fanuc Robotics Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Fanuc Robotics Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Fanuc Robotics Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.8.5 Fanuc Robotics Recent Developments
10.9 Golden Laser
10.9.1 Golden Laser Corporation Information
10.9.2 Golden Laser Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Golden Laser Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Golden Laser Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.9.5 Golden Laser Recent Developments
10.10 Gsi Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Laser Welding Machine Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Gsi Group Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Gsi Group Recent Developments
10.11 Jenoptik
10.11.1 Jenoptik Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jenoptik Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Jenoptik Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Jenoptik Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.11.5 Jenoptik Recent Developments
10.12 Lasag
10.12.1 Lasag Corporation Information
10.12.2 Lasag Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Lasag Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Lasag Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.12.5 Lasag Recent Developments
10.13 Laserline
10.13.1 Laserline Corporation Information
10.13.2 Laserline Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Laserline Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Laserline Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.13.5 Laserline Recent Developments
10.14 Laserstar Technologies
10.14.1 Laserstar Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 Laserstar Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Laserstar Technologies Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Laserstar Technologies Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.14.5 Laserstar Technologies Recent Developments
10.15 Mecasonic
10.15.1 Mecasonic Corporation Information
10.15.2 Mecasonic Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Mecasonic Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Mecasonic Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.15.5 Mecasonic Recent Developments
10.16 Perfect Laser
10.16.1 Perfect Laser Corporation Information
10.16.2 Perfect Laser Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Perfect Laser Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Perfect Laser Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.16.5 Perfect Laser Recent Developments
10.17 Precitec
10.17.1 Precitec Corporation Information
10.17.2 Precitec Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Precitec Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Precitec Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.17.5 Precitec Recent Developments
10.18 Coherent-Rofin
10.18.1 Coherent-Rofin Corporation Information
10.18.2 Coherent-Rofin Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Coherent-Rofin Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Coherent-Rofin Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.18.5 Coherent-Rofin Recent Developments
10.19 Sigma Laser
10.19.1 Sigma Laser Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sigma Laser Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Sigma Laser Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Sigma Laser Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.19.5 Sigma Laser Recent Developments
10.20 SLTL
10.20.1 SLTL Corporation Information
10.20.2 SLTL Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 SLTL Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 SLTL Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.20.5 SLTL Recent Developments
10.21 Spi Lasers
10.21.1 Spi Lasers Corporation Information
10.21.2 Spi Lasers Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 Spi Lasers Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Spi Lasers Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.21.5 Spi Lasers Recent Developments
10.22 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing
10.22.1 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.22.2 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Laser Welding Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Laser Welding Machine Products Offered
10.22.5 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Recent Developments
11 Laser Welding Machine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Laser Welding Machine Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Laser Welding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Laser Welding Machine Industry Trends
11.4.2 Laser Welding Machine Market Drivers
11.4.3 Laser Welding Machine Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
