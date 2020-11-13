Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The global gesture recognition market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The driving factors for the global gesture recognition market include ease of adoption due to low technical complexity for end-users, the surging application of gesture control features in automobiles, favorable programs deployed by government, increasing digitalization across industries, and adoption of touchless sanitary solutions.

The key players that are dominating the global gesture recognition market include Microsoft Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Jabil Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Corp., Intel Corp., IrisGuard Inc., Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., and others. The companies are constantly contributing to attract customers and also to stay competitive in the market. The companies are focusing on geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share.

For instance, In August 2018, Qualcomm, a smartphone chip manufacturer, acquired the novel gesture recognition technology, GestureTek that allows smartphones to get native support for gesture-based control, that allows Qualcomm to gain access to gesture recognition technology that can be utilized to power future devices so as to give them better control on human gestures.

In addition, the government plays an important role in the growth of the global gesture recognition market. For instance, in November 2019, the Indian government deployed an AI-enabled platform, named Jarvis, in more than 70 prisons in Uttar Pradesh. Jarvis detects the gestures including frisking of inmates or visitors by officials, crowd analysis, acts of violence and detection of prison breaches or unauthorized access. If the platform picks up any violation or illegal activities that it is supposed to flag, it will notify the prison authorities, so they can act swiftly.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

Increased spending and preferences on the safety and hygiene products by consumers is likely to positively affect the gesture recognition market growth

The launching of new products along with the geographical expansions will be the key strategy of the players

The North American region to have a significant share in the global gesture recognition market.

Global Gesture Recognition Market – Segmentation

By Type

Touch-Based Gesture Recognition

Touchless Gesture Recognition

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Security

Automotive

Others

Global Gesture Recognition Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ArcSoft Corp. Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

CogniVue Inc.

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Elliptic Laboratories AS

Espros Photonics AG

EyeSight Technologies Ltd.

GestSure Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corp.

IrisGuard Inc.

Jabil Inc.

KaiKuTek

Leap Motion Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Movea SA

Qualcomm Inc.

Pyreos Ltd.

Sony Corp.

XYZ Interactive Technologies Inc.

