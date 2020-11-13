Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM

“
The report titled Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, Nichia, Merck, Broadcom, Bridgelux, Citizen Electronics, Dialight, Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Edison Opto, Intematix, Nationstar, Stanley Electric, Toshiba Lighting And Technology
Market Segmentation by Product: Silicate Phosphors
Garnet Phosphors
Aluminate Phosphors
Nitride Phosphors
Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Architectural
Others
The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Overview
1.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Overview
1.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Silicate Phosphors
1.2.2 Garnet Phosphors
1.2.3 Aluminate Phosphors
1.2.4 Nitride Phosphors
1.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Architectural
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
4.5.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application
5 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Business
10.1 GE Lighting
10.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
10.1.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.1.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments
10.2 Lumileds
10.2.1 Lumileds Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lumileds Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.2.5 Lumileds Recent Developments
10.3 OSRAM
10.3.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
10.3.2 OSRAM Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.3.5 OSRAM Recent Developments
10.4 Cree
10.4.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cree Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.4.5 Cree Recent Developments
10.5 Seoul Semiconductor
10.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments
10.6 Nichia
10.6.1 Nichia Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.6.5 Nichia Recent Developments
10.7 Merck
10.7.1 Merck Corporation Information
10.7.2 Merck Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.7.5 Merck Recent Developments
10.8 Broadcom
10.8.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
10.8.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.8.5 Broadcom Recent Developments
10.9 Bridgelux
10.9.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bridgelux Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.9.5 Bridgelux Recent Developments
10.10 Citizen Electronics
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Citizen Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Citizen Electronics Recent Developments
10.11 Dialight
10.11.1 Dialight Corporation Information
10.11.2 Dialight Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.11.5 Dialight Recent Developments
10.12 Epistar
10.12.1 Epistar Corporation Information
10.12.2 Epistar Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.12.5 Epistar Recent Developments
10.13 Everlight Electronics
10.13.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Everlight Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.13.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments
10.14 Edison Opto
10.14.1 Edison Opto Corporation Information
10.14.2 Edison Opto Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.14.5 Edison Opto Recent Developments
10.15 Intematix
10.15.1 Intematix Corporation Information
10.15.2 Intematix Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.15.5 Intematix Recent Developments
10.16 Nationstar
10.16.1 Nationstar Corporation Information
10.16.2 Nationstar Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.16.5 Nationstar Recent Developments
10.17 Stanley Electric
10.17.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information
10.17.2 Stanley Electric Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.17.5 Stanley Electric Recent Developments
10.18 Toshiba Lighting And Technology
10.18.1 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Corporation Information
10.18.2 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered
10.18.5 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Recent Developments
11 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industry Trends
11.4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Drivers
11.4.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
