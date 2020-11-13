Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM

“

The report titled Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, Nichia, Merck, Broadcom, Bridgelux, Citizen Electronics, Dialight, Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Edison Opto, Intematix, Nationstar, Stanley Electric, Toshiba Lighting And Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicate Phosphors

Garnet Phosphors

Aluminate Phosphors

Nitride Phosphors



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Architectural

Others



The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Overview

1.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Overview

1.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicate Phosphors

1.2.2 Garnet Phosphors

1.2.3 Aluminate Phosphors

1.2.4 Nitride Phosphors

1.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Architectural

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Application

5 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Business

10.1 GE Lighting

10.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

10.2 Lumileds

10.2.1 Lumileds Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lumileds Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.2.5 Lumileds Recent Developments

10.3 OSRAM

10.3.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

10.3.2 OSRAM Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.3.5 OSRAM Recent Developments

10.4 Cree

10.4.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cree Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.4.5 Cree Recent Developments

10.5 Seoul Semiconductor

10.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.6 Nichia

10.6.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.6.5 Nichia Recent Developments

10.7 Merck

10.7.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.7.2 Merck Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.7.5 Merck Recent Developments

10.8 Broadcom

10.8.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.8.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.8.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

10.9 Bridgelux

10.9.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bridgelux Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.9.5 Bridgelux Recent Developments

10.10 Citizen Electronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Citizen Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Citizen Electronics Recent Developments

10.11 Dialight

10.11.1 Dialight Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dialight Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.11.5 Dialight Recent Developments

10.12 Epistar

10.12.1 Epistar Corporation Information

10.12.2 Epistar Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.12.5 Epistar Recent Developments

10.13 Everlight Electronics

10.13.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Everlight Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.13.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments

10.14 Edison Opto

10.14.1 Edison Opto Corporation Information

10.14.2 Edison Opto Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.14.5 Edison Opto Recent Developments

10.15 Intematix

10.15.1 Intematix Corporation Information

10.15.2 Intematix Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.15.5 Intematix Recent Developments

10.16 Nationstar

10.16.1 Nationstar Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nationstar Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.16.5 Nationstar Recent Developments

10.17 Stanley Electric

10.17.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 Stanley Electric Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.17.5 Stanley Electric Recent Developments

10.18 Toshiba Lighting And Technology

10.18.1 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products Offered

10.18.5 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Recent Developments

11 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

