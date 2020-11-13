Oil Field Equipment Market Research (2015-2026): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | ABB, GE Oil And Gas, Weatherford International

“

The report titled Global Oil Field Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Field Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Field Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Field Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Field Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Field Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Field Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Field Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Field Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Field Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Field Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Field Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, GE Oil And Gas, Weatherford International, Schlumberger, Superior Energy Services, Pioneer Energy Services, C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Basic Energy Services, Expro International, Wireline Engineering, Oilserv, SBS

Market Segmentation by Product: Drilling Equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps & Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The Oil Field Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Field Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Field Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Field Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Field Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Field Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Field Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Field Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oil Field Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Oil Field Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Oil Field Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Drilling Equipment

1.2.2 Field Production Machinery

1.2.3 Pumps & Valves

1.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil Field Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil Field Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil Field Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil Field Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Field Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil Field Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil Field Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil Field Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil Field Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil Field Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Oil Field Equipment by Application

4.1 Oil Field Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oil Field Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oil Field Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oil Field Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment by Application

5 North America Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Field Equipment Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 GE Oil And Gas

10.2.1 GE Oil And Gas Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Oil And Gas Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Oil And Gas Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Oil And Gas Recent Developments

10.3 Weatherford International

10.3.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Weatherford International Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Weatherford International Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Weatherford International Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Weatherford International Recent Developments

10.4 Schlumberger

10.4.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

10.5 Superior Energy Services

10.5.1 Superior Energy Services Corporation Information

10.5.2 Superior Energy Services Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Superior Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Superior Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Developments

10.6 Pioneer Energy Services

10.6.1 Pioneer Energy Services Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pioneer Energy Services Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pioneer Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pioneer Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Pioneer Energy Services Recent Developments

10.7 C&J Energy Services

10.7.1 C&J Energy Services Corporation Information

10.7.2 C&J Energy Services Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 C&J Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 C&J Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 C&J Energy Services Recent Developments

10.8 Schlumberger

10.8.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

10.9 Halliburton

10.9.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

10.9.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Halliburton Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Halliburton Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

10.10 National Oilwell Varco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oil Field Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

10.11 Basic Energy Services

10.11.1 Basic Energy Services Corporation Information

10.11.2 Basic Energy Services Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Basic Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Basic Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Basic Energy Services Recent Developments

10.12 Expro International

10.12.1 Expro International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Expro International Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Expro International Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Expro International Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Expro International Recent Developments

10.13 Wireline Engineering

10.13.1 Wireline Engineering Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wireline Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Wireline Engineering Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wireline Engineering Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Wireline Engineering Recent Developments

10.14 Oilserv

10.14.1 Oilserv Corporation Information

10.14.2 Oilserv Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Oilserv Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Oilserv Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Oilserv Recent Developments

10.15 SBS

10.15.1 SBS Corporation Information

10.15.2 SBS Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 SBS Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SBS Oil Field Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 SBS Recent Developments

11 Oil Field Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil Field Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil Field Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Oil Field Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Oil Field Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Oil Field Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”