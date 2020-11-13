Oil Field Equipment Market Research (2015-2026): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | ABB, GE Oil And Gas, Weatherford International

“
The report titled Global Oil Field Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Field Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Field Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Field Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Field Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Field Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2229499/global-oil-field-equipment-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Field Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Field Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Field Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Field Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Field Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Field Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ABB, GE Oil And Gas, Weatherford International, Schlumberger, Superior Energy Services, Pioneer Energy Services, C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Basic Energy Services, Expro International, Wireline Engineering, Oilserv, SBS
Market Segmentation by Product: Drilling Equipment
Field Production Machinery
Pumps & Valves
Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore
Offshore
The Oil Field Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Field Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Field Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oil Field Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Field Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oil Field Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Field Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Field Equipment market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2229499/global-oil-field-equipment-market
Table of Contents:
1 Oil Field Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Oil Field Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Oil Field Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Drilling Equipment
1.2.2 Field Production Machinery
1.2.3 Pumps & Valves
1.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Oil Field Equipment Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Oil Field Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Oil Field Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil Field Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Oil Field Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Oil Field Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil Field Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil Field Equipment as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil Field Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil Field Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Oil Field Equipment by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Oil Field Equipment by Application
4.1 Oil Field Equipment Segment by Application
4.1.1 Onshore
4.1.2 Offshore
4.2 Global Oil Field Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Oil Field Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Oil Field Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Oil Field Equipment by Application
4.5.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Oil Field Equipment by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment by Application
5 North America Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Field Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Field Equipment Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ABB Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments
10.2 GE Oil And Gas
10.2.1 GE Oil And Gas Corporation Information
10.2.2 GE Oil And Gas Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 GE Oil And Gas Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ABB Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 GE Oil And Gas Recent Developments
10.3 Weatherford International
10.3.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information
10.3.2 Weatherford International Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Weatherford International Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Weatherford International Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Weatherford International Recent Developments
10.4 Schlumberger
10.4.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
10.4.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments
10.5 Superior Energy Services
10.5.1 Superior Energy Services Corporation Information
10.5.2 Superior Energy Services Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Superior Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Superior Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Developments
10.6 Pioneer Energy Services
10.6.1 Pioneer Energy Services Corporation Information
10.6.2 Pioneer Energy Services Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Pioneer Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Pioneer Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Pioneer Energy Services Recent Developments
10.7 C&J Energy Services
10.7.1 C&J Energy Services Corporation Information
10.7.2 C&J Energy Services Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 C&J Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 C&J Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 C&J Energy Services Recent Developments
10.8 Schlumberger
10.8.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information
10.8.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Schlumberger Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments
10.9 Halliburton
10.9.1 Halliburton Corporation Information
10.9.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Halliburton Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Halliburton Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 Halliburton Recent Developments
10.10 National Oilwell Varco
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Oil Field Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments
10.11 Basic Energy Services
10.11.1 Basic Energy Services Corporation Information
10.11.2 Basic Energy Services Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Basic Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Basic Energy Services Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Basic Energy Services Recent Developments
10.12 Expro International
10.12.1 Expro International Corporation Information
10.12.2 Expro International Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Expro International Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Expro International Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 Expro International Recent Developments
10.13 Wireline Engineering
10.13.1 Wireline Engineering Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wireline Engineering Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Wireline Engineering Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Wireline Engineering Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 Wireline Engineering Recent Developments
10.14 Oilserv
10.14.1 Oilserv Corporation Information
10.14.2 Oilserv Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Oilserv Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Oilserv Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 Oilserv Recent Developments
10.15 SBS
10.15.1 SBS Corporation Information
10.15.2 SBS Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 SBS Oil Field Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 SBS Oil Field Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 SBS Recent Developments
11 Oil Field Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Oil Field Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Oil Field Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Oil Field Equipment Industry Trends
11.4.2 Oil Field Equipment Market Drivers
11.4.3 Oil Field Equipment Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”