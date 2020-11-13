Orthopedic Implant Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026 | Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive

“

The report titled Global Orthopedic Implant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthopedic Implant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthopedic Implant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthopedic Implant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopedic Implant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopedic Implant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopedic Implant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopedic Implant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopedic Implant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopedic Implant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopedic Implant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopedic Implant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, The Orthopedic Implant Company, Wright Medical, Flexicare Medical, Aesculap Implant Systems, BioTek Instruments

Market Segmentation by Product: Metallic

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Specialty Clinic

Others



The Orthopedic Implant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopedic Implant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopedic Implant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopedic Implant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopedic Implant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopedic Implant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopedic Implant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopedic Implant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Orthopedic Implant Market Overview

1.1 Orthopedic Implant Product Overview

1.2 Orthopedic Implant Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metallic

1.2.2 Ceramic

1.2.3 Polymeric

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Orthopedic Implant Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Orthopedic Implant Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Orthopedic Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Orthopedic Implant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Orthopedic Implant Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Orthopedic Implant Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Orthopedic Implant as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Orthopedic Implant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Orthopedic Implant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Orthopedic Implant by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Orthopedic Implant by Application

4.1 Orthopedic Implant Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Specialty Clinic

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Orthopedic Implant Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Orthopedic Implant by Application

4.5.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Orthopedic Implant by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant by Application

5 North America Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orthopedic Implant Business

10.1 Depuy Synthes

10.1.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Depuy Synthes Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.1.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Developments

10.2 Globus Medical

10.2.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Globus Medical Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Globus Medical Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.2.5 Globus Medical Recent Developments

10.3 NuVasive

10.3.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

10.3.2 NuVasive Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 NuVasive Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NuVasive Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.3.5 NuVasive Recent Developments

10.4 Smith & Nephew

10.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.4.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

10.5 Stryker Corporation

10.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stryker Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

10.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

10.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Developments

10.7 Medtronic

10.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Medtronic Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Medtronic Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.7.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

10.8 The Orthopedic Implant Company

10.8.1 The Orthopedic Implant Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Orthopedic Implant Company Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 The Orthopedic Implant Company Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 The Orthopedic Implant Company Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.8.5 The Orthopedic Implant Company Recent Developments

10.9 Wright Medical

10.9.1 Wright Medical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wright Medical Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Wright Medical Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wright Medical Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.9.5 Wright Medical Recent Developments

10.10 Flexicare Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Orthopedic Implant Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Flexicare Medical Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Flexicare Medical Recent Developments

10.11 Aesculap Implant Systems

10.11.1 Aesculap Implant Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aesculap Implant Systems Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Aesculap Implant Systems Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Aesculap Implant Systems Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.11.5 Aesculap Implant Systems Recent Developments

10.12 BioTek Instruments

10.12.1 BioTek Instruments Corporation Information

10.12.2 BioTek Instruments Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 BioTek Instruments Orthopedic Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BioTek Instruments Orthopedic Implant Products Offered

10.12.5 BioTek Instruments Recent Developments

11 Orthopedic Implant Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Orthopedic Implant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Orthopedic Implant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Orthopedic Implant Industry Trends

11.4.2 Orthopedic Implant Market Drivers

11.4.3 Orthopedic Implant Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

