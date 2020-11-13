Italy Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

Italy minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period. Significant incidences of cancer are driving the growth of the market in the country. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the number of new incidences of cancer reported in Italy was 409,808 in 2018. Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women in Italy. The new incidences of lung cancer reported in Italy were 39,989. It is 9.8% of the total new cancer incidences in the country. This leads the demand for effective treatment options with the rising lung cancer deaths and ageing population.

As a result, the adoption of minimally invasive thoracic surgery has been reported in Italy for the treatment of lung and respiratory disorders. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in Italy, there is a rich and long history in minimally invasive thoracic surgery. The major Italian surgeons have been the first who initially used video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) for performing procedures, such as esophagectomy and lobectomy, respectively as well as proposed breakthrough ideas and creative technical refinements. Moreover, up to September 2015, Italian VATS group registry gathered a total number of 1,688 thoracoscopic lobectomies performed in more than 70 Italian Institutions. There has been rapid adoption of VATS lobectomy in Italy and various thoracic surgeons are now involved in active VATS lobectomy programs necessitating the utilization of multiport or uniportal methods. VATS lobectomy is also used as a surgical treatment of lung cancer. Hence, it enables to boost the market in Italy.

The players operating in the market include TransEnterix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Teleflex, Inc. Geographical expansion, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some crucial strategies adopted by the market players to expand market share and gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. For instance, in December 2016, TransEnterix, Inc, a US-based firm opens new European training and R&D center in Milan, Italy. This facility is known as TransEnterix Milan Robotic Surgery Center. This investment is intended to build a world-class center for robotic surgical training and continue their R&D in Milan, which will allow bringing researchers and surgeons globally to support creating the next wave of robotic surgery.

Italy Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Product

· Inflation Systems

· Cutter Instruments

· Guiding Devices

· Handheld Instruments

· Stents

By Technology

· Endoscopy

· Laparoscopy

· Robot-Assisted Methods

· Arthroscopic Techniques

· Ablative Methods

By Application

· Lung & Respiratory Care

· Neurosurgery

· Ophthalmology

· Orthopedics

· Others

Company Profiles

· Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

· B. Braun Melsungen AG

· Boston Scientific Corp.

· Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

· Medtronic plc

· Smith & Nephew plc

· Stryker Corp.

· Teleflex, Inc.

· Terumo Medical Corp.

· TransEnterix, Inc.

