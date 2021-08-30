Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Assessment On Competition 2025

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Snapshot

The global smart/connected street lights market is witnessing a tremendous rise. The continued decrease in the cost of building satellites is boosting the market substantially across the world. The report also includes industrial evolution in the smart/connected street lights market. Researchers have provided Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the smart/connected street lights market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stakeholders in the smart/connected street lights market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the market are also covered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of different segments in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report further includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global smart/connected street lights market based on their 2017 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Overview

With smart city projects gaining enormous traction, urban planners are seen envisaging how best to harness the potential of Internet of Things (IoT) in various applications. The main intention is to better city infrastructure. A shining example in this direction is the deployment of smart lighting in which street lighting systems are outfitted with connected sensors, thereby enabling them to respond automatically to different environmental triggers, and be remotely controlled in response to the situation.

The smart/connected street light infrastructure, comprising of connected technology, LED bulbs, motion sensors that activate lights when passersby are near, or switch off automatically with sunlight at daybreak, and generate prompts on when a light needs to be replaces, serves to make the streets safer.

The smart/connected street lights are typically connected via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radio frequency, etc. Some of the lamps used for smart or connected street lights are HID lamps, LED lamps, and CFL lamps.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Key Trends

USPs of smart/connected street lights is that they aid in bringing down consumption of energy and save electricity and other costs. Besides they also have a positive impact on the environment. This is because an ideal smart light has solar panels, batteries, lightings, and network devices for communications. In fact, smart lighting is considered to be highly efficient and therefore has a very positive impact on the conservation of energy.

Apart from that, with technological progress it has become possible to intimate the right department about the malfunctioning of streetlight as soon as it occurs. Thus smart and connected street lighting has myriad advantages. It also holds a lot of possibilities to integrate applications to it. For example, it can be leveraged to gather information about the weather and can also act as CCTV surveillance system and GRPS system.

Apart from that, smart/connected poles are being installed with Volte 4G technology for improving the mobile phone coverage. Renting the poles to the cell carriers create an opportunity for authorities to generate revenues.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Market Potential

Streetlights all over the world are currently being upgraded with traditional sodium lamps being swiftly supplanted with energy-efficient, reliable LED lighting. Hence, this is just the perfect time to push ahead with progressive lighting systems such as smart or connected street lights. With modern sophisticated technologies such as cloud and fog computing, the market is expected to receive further fillip.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for smart or connected street lights are Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Europe leads the market on the back of different lighting companies working towards deployment of smart lighting controls in both private and public areas. North America is expected to emerge as another attractive market in the years ahead. Since the cost of operating lighting in North America for commercial spaces is substantially high, smart lighting which is cost effective has emerged as a viable option. Besides, regulations and energy policies to limit the energy consumption in North America has also stoked the market for connected or smart street lights in the region.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global market for smart or connected street lights are General Electric, Telensa, Tech Mahindra, Osram, Wipro, Philips, Echelon Corporation, Tvilight, Verizon Enterprise, Sierra Wireless, and Sunview LED. In order to up sales, these companies are pitching their products to government and other associations.

