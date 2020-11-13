SAP Cloud Platform Services Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2018 to 2028

The Most Recent study on the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the SAP Cloud Platform Services market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is SAP Cloud Platform Services .

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

Few Key Developments

Infosys Limited became a vendor of SAP cloud platform services by signing an agreement with SAP SE for global partnership in 2017. This partnership has offered improved solution delivery, faster implementation service and enhanced global reach to customers.

SAP SE collaborated with Cap Gemini, Deloitte and Accenture in June 2018 to increase end user adoption of its SAP cloud platform service – the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Using deep industry-related expertise of these strategic services partners, SAP SE can address industry-specific demands of end users associated with business and intelligence processes.

Atos SE became a partner of SAP SE in October 2018 for distribution of SAP cloud platform services for application development. Atos SE would also be engaged in offering application extensibility and integration using SAP cloud platform services. Expertise of Atos SE in global orchestration and cloud management would further improve sales of SAP cloud platform services by addition of its codex data and analytics solutions.

In 2018, SAP SE and IBM Corporation announced the launch of new edition of SAP cloud platform services running on IBM cloud particularly for private cloud partnerships. This collaboration would assist clients in building new applications in regulated industries on cloud platform without jeopardizing control and security.

Definition

SAP cloud platform services can be referred to as “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) offering capabilities for development of applications. SAP cloud platform services include various service offerings provided by vendors that support end users in leveraging benefits provided by SAP cloud platform services. Few of the SAP cloud platform services include consulting and strategy planning, POC (Proof of Concept), integration, migration and system conversion. Using SAP cloud platform services, end users can optimize and personalize applications in any data center.

Market Structure

The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented in detail to include every aspect of SAP cloud platform services. The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry, enterprise type and region.

The SAP cloud platform services by type cover strategy & consulting, POC (Proof of Concept), migration, system conversion and integration. By industry, the demand of SAP cloud platform services is assessed across retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, real estate, media and government to name a few.

Use of SAP cloud platform services across enterprises such as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is provided in the enterprise type category. By region, the SAP cloud platform services market is analyzed across Americas, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Research Methodology

The SAP cloud platform services market report is drafted using unique research process which is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research. The information gleaned using these methodologies is compiled with information from external sources. All data and statistics on SAP cloud platform services are triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on the SAP cloud platform services market.

