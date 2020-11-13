Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | EMEC (Egypt), Force Chem Technologies (US), Halliburton (US), Innospec

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Research Report: EMEC (Egypt), Force Chem Technologies (US), Halliburton (US), Innospec, Inc. (US), Janus Energy Resources (US), Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US), LLC FLEK (Russia), NALCO Champion (US), Newpark Resources, Inc. (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), M-I SWACO (US), Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada), Roemex Limited (UK), Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US), AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (UK), Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Types: Neutralization

Tungsten Acid Method

Thermal Decomposition Method



Applications: Tungsten Metal

Alloy Steel

Ceramic Industry



The Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Neutralization

1.4.3 Tungsten Acid Method

1.4.4 Thermal Decomposition Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tungsten Metal

1.5.3 Alloy Steel

1.5.4 Ceramic Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT）, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） by Country

6.1.1 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 EMEC (Egypt)

11.1.1 EMEC (Egypt) Corporation Information

11.1.2 EMEC (Egypt) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 EMEC (Egypt) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 EMEC (Egypt) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.1.5 EMEC (Egypt) Related Developments

11.2 Force Chem Technologies (US)

11.2.1 Force Chem Technologies (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Force Chem Technologies (US) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Force Chem Technologies (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Force Chem Technologies (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.2.5 Force Chem Technologies (US) Related Developments

11.3 Halliburton (US)

11.3.1 Halliburton (US) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Halliburton (US) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Halliburton (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Halliburton (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.3.5 Halliburton (US) Related Developments

11.4 Innospec, Inc. (US)

11.4.1 Innospec, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Innospec, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Innospec, Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Innospec, Inc. (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.4.5 Innospec, Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.5 Janus Energy Resources (US)

11.5.1 Janus Energy Resources (US) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Janus Energy Resources (US) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Janus Energy Resources (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Janus Energy Resources (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.5.5 Janus Energy Resources (US) Related Developments

11.6 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US)

11.6.1 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.6.5 Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.7 LLC FLEK (Russia)

11.7.1 LLC FLEK (Russia) Corporation Information

11.7.2 LLC FLEK (Russia) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 LLC FLEK (Russia) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LLC FLEK (Russia) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.7.5 LLC FLEK (Russia) Related Developments

11.8 NALCO Champion (US)

11.8.1 NALCO Champion (US) Corporation Information

11.8.2 NALCO Champion (US) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 NALCO Champion (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 NALCO Champion (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.8.5 NALCO Champion (US) Related Developments

11.9 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US)

11.9.1 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.9.5 Newpark Resources, Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.10 Schlumberger Limited (US)

11.10.1 Schlumberger Limited (US) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Schlumberger Limited (US) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Schlumberger Limited (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Schlumberger Limited (US) Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Products Offered

11.10.5 Schlumberger Limited (US) Related Developments

11.12 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

11.12.1 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Products Offered

11.12.5 Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Related Developments

11.13 Roemex Limited (UK)

11.13.1 Roemex Limited (UK) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Roemex Limited (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Roemex Limited (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Roemex Limited (UK) Products Offered

11.13.5 Roemex Limited (UK) Related Developments

11.14 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US)

11.14.1 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US) Products Offered

11.14.5 Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry (US) Related Developments

11.15 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

11.15.1 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Corporation Information

11.15.2 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Products Offered

11.15.5 AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Related Developments

11.16 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US)

11.16.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US) Products Offered

11.16.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated (US) Related Developments

11.17 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada)

11.17.1 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Products Offered

11.17.5 Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Related Developments

11.18 Clariant (Switzerland)

11.18.1 Clariant (Switzerland) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Clariant (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Clariant (Switzerland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Clariant (Switzerland) Products Offered

11.18.5 Clariant (Switzerland) Related Developments

11.19 Croda International Plc. (UK)

11.19.1 Croda International Plc. (UK) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Croda International Plc. (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Croda International Plc. (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Croda International Plc. (UK) Products Offered

11.19.5 Croda International Plc. (UK) Related Developments

11.20 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US)

11.20.1 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.20.2 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US) Products Offered

11.20.5 Deep South Chemicals, Inc. (US) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ammonium Paratungstate（APT） Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”