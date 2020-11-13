Glass Precursors Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | 3M Advanced Materials Division, Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems, NEC / Schott, Trelleborg Offshore

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glass Precursors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Precursors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Precursors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Precursors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Precursors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Precursors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Precursors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Precursors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Precursors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Precursors Market Research Report: 3M Advanced Materials Division, Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems, NEC / Schott, Trelleborg Offshore, AGC Glass Europe, Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division, Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI), GV Service, Materials Research Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nanomate Technology, Ohara Corporation, Precision Recycling Industries, SCHOTT North America, SEM-COM, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Specialty Glass, United Scientific Industries, Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products

Types: Borosilicate

Glass Ceramic

Other



Applications: Business

Industrial

Household



The Glass Precursors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Precursors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Precursors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Precursors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Precursors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Precursors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Precursors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Precursors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Precursors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Precursors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Precursors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Borosilicate

1.4.3 Glass Ceramic

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Precursors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Precursors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Precursors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Precursors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Precursors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Precursors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Precursors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Precursors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Precursors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Precursors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Precursors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Precursors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Precursors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Precursors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Precursors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Precursors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Precursors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Precursors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Precursors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Precursors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Precursors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Precursors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Precursors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Precursors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Precursors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Precursors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Precursors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Precursors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Precursors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Precursors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Precursors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Precursors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Precursors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Precursors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Precursors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Precursors by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Precursors Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Precursors Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Precursors by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Precursors Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Precursors Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Precursors by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Precursors Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Precursors Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Advanced Materials Division

11.1.1 3M Advanced Materials Division Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Advanced Materials Division Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Advanced Materials Division Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Advanced Materials Division Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Advanced Materials Division Related Developments

11.2 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems

11.2.1 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.2.5 Ferro Corporation-Electronic Material Systems Related Developments

11.3 NEC / Schott

11.3.1 NEC / Schott Corporation Information

11.3.2 NEC / Schott Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 NEC / Schott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NEC / Schott Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.3.5 NEC / Schott Related Developments

11.4 Trelleborg Offshore

11.4.1 Trelleborg Offshore Corporation Information

11.4.2 Trelleborg Offshore Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Trelleborg Offshore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Trelleborg Offshore Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.4.5 Trelleborg Offshore Related Developments

11.5 AGC Glass Europe

11.5.1 AGC Glass Europe Corporation Information

11.5.2 AGC Glass Europe Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 AGC Glass Europe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 AGC Glass Europe Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.5.5 AGC Glass Europe Related Developments

11.6 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division

11.6.1 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.6.5 Amazon.com – Business, Industrial & Scientific Supplies Division Related Developments

11.7 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI)

11.7.1 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI) Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.7.5 Beijing Glass Research Institute (BGRI) Related Developments

11.8 GV Service

11.8.1 GV Service Corporation Information

11.8.2 GV Service Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 GV Service Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GV Service Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.8.5 GV Service Related Developments

11.9 Materials Research Group

11.9.1 Materials Research Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Materials Research Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Materials Research Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Materials Research Group Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.9.5 Materials Research Group Related Developments

11.10 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.10.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

11.10.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Glass Precursors Products Offered

11.10.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Related Developments

11.12 Ohara Corporation

11.12.1 Ohara Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ohara Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Ohara Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Ohara Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 Ohara Corporation Related Developments

11.13 Precision Recycling Industries

11.13.1 Precision Recycling Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 Precision Recycling Industries Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Precision Recycling Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Precision Recycling Industries Products Offered

11.13.5 Precision Recycling Industries Related Developments

11.14 SCHOTT North America

11.14.1 SCHOTT North America Corporation Information

11.14.2 SCHOTT North America Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 SCHOTT North America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 SCHOTT North America Products Offered

11.14.5 SCHOTT North America Related Developments

11.15 SEM-COM

11.15.1 SEM-COM Corporation Information

11.15.2 SEM-COM Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 SEM-COM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 SEM-COM Products Offered

11.15.5 SEM-COM Related Developments

11.16 Sigmund Lindner GmbH

11.16.1 Sigmund Lindner GmbH Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sigmund Lindner GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Sigmund Lindner GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sigmund Lindner GmbH Products Offered

11.16.5 Sigmund Lindner GmbH Related Developments

11.17 Specialty Glass

11.17.1 Specialty Glass Corporation Information

11.17.2 Specialty Glass Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Specialty Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Specialty Glass Products Offered

11.17.5 Specialty Glass Related Developments

11.18 United Scientific Industries

11.18.1 United Scientific Industries Corporation Information

11.18.2 United Scientific Industries Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 United Scientific Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 United Scientific Industries Products Offered

11.18.5 United Scientific Industries Related Developments

11.19 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products

11.19.1 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Products Offered

11.19.5 Yanshi City Guangming Hi-Tech Refractories Products Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Precursors Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Precursors Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Precursors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Precursors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Precursors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Precursors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Precursors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Precursors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Precursors Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Precursors Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Precursors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”