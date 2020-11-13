1-Dodecene Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, SASOL LIMITED

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 1-Dodecene market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1-Dodecene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1-Dodecene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1-Dodecene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1-Dodecene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1-Dodecene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1-Dodecene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1-Dodecene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1-Dodecene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1-Dodecene Market Research Report: ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, SASOL LIMITED, CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION, SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC), TPC GROUP, QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD., INEOS GROUP LIMITED

Types: Analysis Grade

Industrial Grade



Applications: Surfactant

Detergent

Lubricating Oil Additive

Plasticizer

Other



The 1-Dodecene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1-Dodecene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1-Dodecene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1-Dodecene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1-Dodecene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1-Dodecene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1-Dodecene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1-Dodecene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1-Dodecene Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 1-Dodecene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Analysis Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Surfactant

1.5.3 Detergent

1.5.4 Lubricating Oil Additive

1.5.5 Plasticizer

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 1-Dodecene Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 1-Dodecene, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global 1-Dodecene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global 1-Dodecene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global 1-Dodecene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 1-Dodecene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1-Dodecene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 1-Dodecene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 1-Dodecene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1-Dodecene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 1-Dodecene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1-Dodecene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1-Dodecene Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 1-Dodecene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 1-Dodecene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 1-Dodecene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1-Dodecene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1-Dodecene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1-Dodecene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 1-Dodecene Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 1-Dodecene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 1-Dodecene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 1-Dodecene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 1-Dodecene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 1-Dodecene Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 1-Dodecene Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 1-Dodecene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 1-Dodecene by Country

6.1.1 North America 1-Dodecene Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America 1-Dodecene Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 1-Dodecene by Country

7.1.1 Europe 1-Dodecene Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe 1-Dodecene Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 1-Dodecene by Country

9.1.1 Latin America 1-Dodecene Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America 1-Dodecene Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

11.1.1 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Corporation Information

11.1.2 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.1.5 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Related Developments

11.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

11.2.1 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.2.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Related Developments

11.3 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

11.3.1 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Corporation Information

11.3.2 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.3.5 THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Related Developments

11.4 SASOL LIMITED

11.4.1 SASOL LIMITED Corporation Information

11.4.2 SASOL LIMITED Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SASOL LIMITED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SASOL LIMITED 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.4.5 SASOL LIMITED Related Developments

11.5 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC

11.5.1 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC Corporation Information

11.5.2 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.5.5 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LLC Related Developments

11.6 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

11.6.1 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Corporation Information

11.6.2 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.6.5 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Related Developments

11.7 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)

11.7.1 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC) Corporation Information

11.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC) 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.7.5 SAUDI ARABIA BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC) Related Developments

11.8 TPC GROUP

11.8.1 TPC GROUP Corporation Information

11.8.2 TPC GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 TPC GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 TPC GROUP 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.8.5 TPC GROUP Related Developments

11.9 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD.

11.9.1 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD. Corporation Information

11.9.2 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD. 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.9.5 QATAR CHEMICAL COMPANY LTD. Related Developments

11.10 INEOS GROUP LIMITED

11.10.1 INEOS GROUP LIMITED Corporation Information

11.10.2 INEOS GROUP LIMITED Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 INEOS GROUP LIMITED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 INEOS GROUP LIMITED 1-Dodecene Products Offered

11.10.5 INEOS GROUP LIMITED Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 1-Dodecene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 1-Dodecene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 1-Dodecene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 1-Dodecene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 1-Dodecene Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 1-Dodecene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

