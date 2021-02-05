Pet Product Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate| Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden & Pet

Pet products are meant to be used for well-being of companion animals.These products include wide range of categories such as food, drug, clothing, toys and other pet care products. With rise in pet adoption globally where United States alone accounts for over 85 million pet adoption, as per “The American Pet Products Association” data, as of 2018, there is a huge scope for service providers to expand their market presence.

AMA Research published a new research publication on "Pet Product Market Insights, to 2025″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pet Product market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Spectrum Brands [United States], Hartz [United States], Central Garden & Pet Company [ United States], Jarden Consumer Solutions [United States], Wahl Clipper Corporation [United States], Andis Company [United States], Geib Buttercut [United States], PetEdge [United States], Rolf C. Hagen [Canada], Petmate [Canada], Coastal Pet Products [United States], Millers Forge [United States] and Chris Christensen Systems [United States].



Drivers that May Set Growth Pattern of Pet Product Market

Growing Pet Adoption and Awareness About Pet Care

Rising Expenditure on Companion Animals by Owners

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Pet Products

Dominance of Online Sales Channels Offering Pet Care Products

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Regarding Pet Foods Consumption and Trade

High Cost of Premium Pet Products

Opportunities

Growing Trends of Nuclear Family Expected to Increase Pet Adoption

Challenges

Widespread Presence of Counterfeit Pet Care Products

Cutting Down the Cost of Pet Products



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Pet Product Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Pet Product Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Pet Food Products, Pet Drug Products, Pet Health Products, Pet Feeding Products, Pet Clothing Products, Pet Cleaning Products, Pet Beauty Products, Pet Toys Products, Other), Application (Cat, Dog, Fish, Pig, Rabbit, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Pet Product market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Pet Product various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Pet Product.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Pet Product market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Pet Product market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Pet Product market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



