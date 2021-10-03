Fuming Nitric Acid Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020

The global Fuming Nitric Acid market is expected to boost high demand due to increasing applications in various end-user industries. Fuming Nitric Acid containing dissolved nitrogen oxides prepared as either a colorless to pale yellow or a red to brown corrosive poisonous liquid and used especially as a nitrating agent and as a powerful oxidizing agent. About two-thirds of the nitric acid is used for the production of ammonium nitrate which finds wide application in fertilizers. Moreover, rising demand for nylon 6-6, as a replacement for metals in the automotive industry is fueling the growth of the concentrated nitric acid market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fuming Nitric Acid’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CF Industries (United States),Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd. (India),Agrium Inc.(Canada),Koch Fertilizers LLC (United States),Hanwha Corporation (South Korea),LSB Industries Inc. (United States),Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. (China),Ube Industries (Japan),National Chemical Group (Russia),OCI N.V. (Netherlands)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Direct Method, Indirect Method, Hyperazeotropic Distillation), Application (Strong Oxidant, Dye, Nitration, Rocket Fuel, Others), End User (Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Electronics, Others)

Market Drivers: The Growing Demand for Aniline in Various End-Use Industries

The Increasing Demand for Fertilizer and Rising Need for High Crop Yield

Market Trend

High Adoption in Automotive & Infrastructure Industries

The Rising Need of Strong Oxidant In Industries

Restraints: The Increasing Concern Environmental and Government Regulations

Slow Growth of Fertilizer Industry and Toxic Nature of Ammonium Nitrate and Nitrobenzene

