Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Titanium Ore market is segmented into:

Rutile

Ilmenite

Others

Based on Application Titanium Ore market is segmented into:

Titanium Metal

Pigments

Coating and Lining

Welding electrode

Others

. The major players profiled in this report include:

V.V Minerals

Chemours

Hatch Ltd

Iluka Resource Limited

Tronox Limited

Trimex Sands PVT Ltd

Stork Group

Cosmos Electrodes PVT Ltd

Shanghai Yuejiang Titanium Chemical Manufacturer Co.

Ltd

Yucheng Jinhe Industrial Co.

Ltd