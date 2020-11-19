The “Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of distributed energy generation market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end use, and geography. The global distributed energy generation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading distributed energy generation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The distributed energy generation or DEG is decentralized electricity generation performed using various technologies such as fuel cells and solar power. This system of electricity generation is designed to serve businesses, homes, or industrial area. Some examples of DEG include solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, hydropower, biomass combustion, fuel cells, and others. Renewable technologies employed in DEG help in delivering cleaner and reliable power sources to consumers.

The global distributed energy generation market is segmented on the basis of product type and end use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as gas & steam turbines, wind turbine, solar photovoltaic, fuel cells, and reciprocating engines. On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented as residential and commercial & industrial.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Ballard Power Systems

2. Capstone Turbine Corporation

3. Caterpillar Inc.

4. Doosan Corporation

5. E.ON SE

6. FuelCell Energy, Inc.

7. Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

8. Sharp Corporation

9. Suzlon Energy Limited

10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global distributed energy generation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The distributed energy generation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting distributed energy generation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the distributed energy generation market in these regions.

