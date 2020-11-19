Oil Rig Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Owetech, Schlumberger, Halliburton

“

The report titled Global Oil Rig Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Rig market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Rig market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Rig market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Rig market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Rig report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Rig report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Rig market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Rig market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Rig market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Rig market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Rig market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owetech, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Fluor Corporation, GE, Transocean Ltd., Ensco Plc, Seadrill, Noble Corporation PLC, Carolina Group, Weatherford International plc, Stena Drilling

Market Segmentation by Product: Drilling Rig

Drillship

Oil Platform

Oil Well



Market Segmentation by Application: Private Enterprise

State-owned Enterprise

Other



The Oil Rig Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Rig market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Rig market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Rig market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Rig industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Rig market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Rig market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Rig market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Rig Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Rig Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Drilling Rig

1.2.3 Drillship

1.2.4 Oil Platform

1.2.5 Oil Well

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Rig Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Private Enterprise

1.3.3 State-owned Enterprise

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil Rig Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil Rig Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil Rig Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Oil Rig Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Oil Rig Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Oil Rig Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Oil Rig Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Oil Rig by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil Rig Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Oil Rig Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Oil Rig Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Oil Rig Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Oil Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Oil Rig Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Oil Rig Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil Rig Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Owetech

4.1.1 Owetech Corporation Information

4.1.2 Owetech Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Owetech Oil Rig Products Offered

4.1.4 Owetech Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Owetech Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Owetech Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Owetech Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Owetech Oil Rig Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Owetech Recent Development

4.2 Schlumberger

4.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

4.2.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Schlumberger Oil Rig Products Offered

4.2.4 Schlumberger Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Schlumberger Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Schlumberger Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Schlumberger Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Schlumberger Oil Rig Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Schlumberger Recent Development

4.3 Halliburton

4.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

4.3.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Halliburton Oil Rig Products Offered

4.3.4 Halliburton Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Halliburton Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Halliburton Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Halliburton Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Halliburton Oil Rig Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Halliburton Recent Development

4.4 Fluor Corporation

4.4.1 Fluor Corporation Corporation Information

4.4.2 Fluor Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Products Offered

4.4.4 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Fluor Corporation Recent Development

4.5 GE

4.5.1 GE Corporation Information

4.5.2 GE Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 GE Oil Rig Products Offered

4.5.4 GE Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 GE Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.5.6 GE Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.5.7 GE Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 GE Oil Rig Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 GE Recent Development

4.6 Transocean Ltd.

4.6.1 Transocean Ltd. Corporation Information

4.6.2 Transocean Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Products Offered

4.6.4 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Transocean Ltd. Recent Development

4.7 Ensco Plc

4.7.1 Ensco Plc Corporation Information

4.7.2 Ensco Plc Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Products Offered

4.7.4 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Ensco Plc Recent Development

4.8 Seadrill

4.8.1 Seadrill Corporation Information

4.8.2 Seadrill Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Seadrill Oil Rig Products Offered

4.8.4 Seadrill Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Seadrill Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Seadrill Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Seadrill Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Seadrill Recent Development

4.9 Noble Corporation PLC

4.9.1 Noble Corporation PLC Corporation Information

4.9.2 Noble Corporation PLC Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Products Offered

4.9.4 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Noble Corporation PLC Recent Development

4.10 Carolina Group

4.10.1 Carolina Group Corporation Information

4.10.2 Carolina Group Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Carolina Group Oil Rig Products Offered

4.10.4 Carolina Group Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Carolina Group Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Carolina Group Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Carolina Group Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Carolina Group Recent Development

4.11 Weatherford International plc

4.11.1 Weatherford International plc Corporation Information

4.11.2 Weatherford International plc Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Products Offered

4.11.4 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Weatherford International plc Recent Development

4.12 Stena Drilling

4.12.1 Stena Drilling Corporation Information

4.12.2 Stena Drilling Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Products Offered

4.12.4 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Stena Drilling Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oil Rig Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Oil Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil Rig Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Oil Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Oil Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oil Rig Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Oil Rig Sales by Type

7.4 North America Oil Rig Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oil Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Oil Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Oil Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Oil Rig Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Oil Rig Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Oil Rig Clients Analysis

12.4 Oil Rig Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Oil Rig Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Oil Rig Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Oil Rig Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Oil Rig Market Drivers

13.2 Oil Rig Market Opportunities

13.3 Oil Rig Market Challenges

13.4 Oil Rig Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”