Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026 | Dongjin Semichem, JSR, Sumitomo Chemical

The report titled Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dongjin Semichem, JSR, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujifilm, TOK, Shin-Etsu, DuPont, Inpria, Lam Research, Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd, Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive

Market Segmentation by Product: 248nm Photoresist

193nm Photoresist

193nm Immersion Photoresist



Market Segmentation by Application: Printed Circuit

Semiconductor Lithography



The Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 248nm Photoresist

1.2.3 193nm Photoresist

1.2.4 193nm Immersion Photoresist

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Printed Circuit

1.3.3 Semiconductor Lithography

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Dongjin Semichem

4.1.1 Dongjin Semichem Corporation Information

4.1.2 Dongjin Semichem Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.1.4 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Dongjin Semichem Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Dongjin Semichem Recent Development

4.2 JSR

4.2.1 JSR Corporation Information

4.2.2 JSR Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.2.4 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.2.6 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.2.7 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 JSR Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 JSR Recent Development

4.3 Sumitomo Chemical

4.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

4.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Sumitomo Chemical Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

4.4 Fujifilm

4.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

4.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.4.4 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Fujifilm Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Fujifilm Recent Development

4.5 TOK

4.5.1 TOK Corporation Information

4.5.2 TOK Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.5.4 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.5.6 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.5.7 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 TOK Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 TOK Recent Development

4.6 Shin-Etsu

4.6.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

4.6.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.6.4 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Shin-Etsu Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

4.7 DuPont

4.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

4.7.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.7.4 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.7.6 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.7.7 DuPont Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 DuPont Recent Development

4.8 Inpria

4.8.1 Inpria Corporation Information

4.8.2 Inpria Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.8.4 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Inpria Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Inpria Recent Development

4.9 Lam Research

4.9.1 Lam Research Corporation Information

4.9.2 Lam Research Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.9.4 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Lam Research Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Lam Research Recent Development

4.10 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd

4.10.1 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Corporation Information

4.10.2 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.10.4 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd Recent Development

4.11 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive

4.11.1 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Corporation Information

4.11.2 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Products Offered

4.11.4 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type

7.4 North America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Clients Analysis

12.4 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Drivers

13.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Opportunities

13.3 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Challenges

13.4 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Photoresist Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

