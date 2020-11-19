Cardinals vs Seahawks: How to watch live Stream the NFL week 11 Free on DAZN Canada.Watch NFL Reddit Stream FREE LIVE | Seahawks at Cardinals Live NFL Stream | Week 11 Thursday Night Football Reddit Streams 2020.NFL Schedule 2020: Week 11 Watch NFL Football 2020 Game Live Access Your All Devices.

WATCH NFL GAME 2020 LIVE STREAM FREE

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: CenturyLink Field — Seattle, Washington

TV: FOX

The Arizona Cardinals are walking tall this week after a hail mary in the final seconds gave them a win in Buffalo last week. Now, for the second time this year, the team must take on a potent Seahawks offense for primetime Thursday Night Football. Here’s how to watch it live.

WATCH NFL GAME 2020 LIVE STREAM FREE

Right now the Seattle Seahawks are reeling, searching for answers, and have lost two games in a row. Furthermore, the team’s first loss of the season came several weeks ago at the end of October vs, you guessed it, the Arizona Cardinals. So, this will be a big rebound game for Russell Wilson and co, if they can put up enough points and keep pace with the Cardinals.

In fact, this could end up being one of the best games of the year. We have two teams both sitting at 6-3, both with star quarterbacks having MVP-like seasons and offenses that can score at will. This game will likely come down to defense, turnovers, and if the Seahawks can make some adjustments so they don’t lose again as they did back in week 7.

When these two teams first met the Seahawks were undefeated, yet the Cardinals won 37-34. Since then, the Seahawks’ struggles have continued, and the team lost three of their last four games. Basically, this is make-or-break time for the Seattle Seahawks. So here’s how to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live from anywhere in the world.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: When and where?

As usual, this week’s Thursday Night Football game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT on FOX or Amazon Prime at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. Those with FOX can easily watch it by signing into a cable service. Additionally, Amazon Prime gives you access to TNF all season, even if you don’t have FOX.

WATCH NFL GAME 2020 LIVE STREAM FREE

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.